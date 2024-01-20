AFCON Crumbs …AFCON Crumbs

…Compiled by Adekunle Salami

Akwaba vs Akwaaba

The entry point in every country is marked with a postal ‘welcome.’ Depend- ing on the language, there is always a welcome postal at every international airport, hence this is not strange. As I touched down at the Félix Houphouët-Boigny International Airport in Abidjan, the postal and inscription of ‘Akwaba’ was everywhere. In the local language here, Akwaba means welcome and interestingly, a visitor to Ghana from any of the airports or even borders will also be greeted with ‘Akwaaba.’ It also means welcome but with a little difference in spelling. I say ‘Akwaba’ to readers for the crumbs package of the ongoing AFCON.

Road discipline and network

One good thing I face noticed here being my first time in this country is the road network. It is very good with entry and exit points for express and short distance users. The people here are also very discipline with the traffic lights where available and otherwise, they adhere to the directive of the traffic officials who make use of just the whistle to direct vehicles.

Holiday, free bus not enough …

The people of Cote d’Ivoire are passionate fans of football. They love their national team, the Elephants. On Thursday, the government declared public holiday for them and so they trooped out in large numbers for their team. Some who could not make the stadium lined up beside the road to cheer busses and cars conveying people to the stadium. The angle of the rivalry with Nigeria also informed the high awareness before the game. Government also brought out free costal and Marcopolo buses to take people to the stadium. The impact was felt at the main football Arena of the Alassane Quattarra Stadium but it was not enough to stop the Eagles from edging Elephant 1-0.

Mature fans

The fans of Cote d’Ivoire are ery mature. The supporters club sang all through the match even after their national team conceded a goal. They cheered every move and booed the Eagles but after the match, they went home quietly while some of them were bold enough to congratulate Nigerians with a hand shake and also took pictures with opposing fans. The spirit of fair play