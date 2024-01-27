AFCON Crumbs…AFCON Crumbs

…Compiled by Adekunle Salami

Very strong currency

In the past six months, the problem of forex in Nigeria has been a huge issue. It has affected all aspects of the economy but when one travels out, the effect will further be evident. The Ivorian currency is indeed very strong compared to the Naira. One dollar to the Ivorian CFA is 620. The 100 dollars I changed was a little over 60,000. In Nigeria today, 100 dollars is well over N120,000. And so, Abidjan is very expensive. I followed a colleague to a nearby Pharmacy to buy malaria tablet. It was sold for 3,300 CFA which is about N6,600. The currency here is approximately double of Nigeria’s Naira.

Oracle Igwe Ubani

Nigeria’s Nollywood has gone far just like football and sports have raised the country’s profile across the globe. Before the match against Cote d’Ivoire, I was not sure the Eagles could win but my colleague, Tony Ubani of Vanguard was positive. He did not stop there. He put on a traditional Igbo cap dangling left and right at the top. The type we see Anayo Kanayo and Pete Edoche wear in movies. And so he predicted that when he dangles the cap to the front its victory and to the side its war. In the first cap, the cap was on the side meaning war and we contested without goal. Second half, he moved it to the front and the goal came. We won as the ‘oracle’ said. After the game despite the defeat, fans of the Elephants were shouting ‘Igwe’, hailing Ubani and taking pictures with him. This was based on their exposure to Nigerian movies. We sure don’t value what we have…

FHB Stadium at the centre of the city

The location of the 33,000 capacity Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in in the busy area of Le Plateau in Abidjan nord. This was the stadium that hosted the Nigeria, Guinea Bissau match on Monday and will also host the game against Cameroon today. It is a multi- purpose stadium but it is surrounded by many top organization and corporate offices including the massive structure of the French Embassy in Abidjan. The Luxurious bus Nigerians rented to go to the stadium could not enter the premises on match day but this took nothing away from the lush green pitch and the beautiful structure itself.

Daring, carefree Abidjan ladies

The ladies in Abidjan are something else. No doubt the weather is not friendly but their outfits especially to stadium on match days are something else. These ladies wear light top T-shirts without any ‘bra.’ It is a style because not one or two but over 80 percent of these ladies young and old. Those who managed to put on bra or something to cover their top do so without shirts. It is strand to visitors but apparently those based here are used to it. Thank God I am focused to the real football on the pitch. Hmmmm

Tough, unfriendly weather

The weather here in Cote d’Ivoire is very unfriendly. Once you go out, an air of hot breeze will slap you immediately. That is why many of us, visitors, stay indoors almost always. If you enter a cab that is not Yango (Uber), regular cab, the breeze you experience is not friendly. If it’s a long distance you could come out soaked in sweat because the cabs are also very small. That is why the players have cooling break during games it is not easy.

Are we still climbing?

The Olympic Stadium, Alassane Quattara is a massive structure. It is a beauty to behold and it is multi-purpose for many other sports. It was the venue of the Nigeria, Cote d’ivoire match which the Super Eagles won 1-0. Before we entered the stadium, we had to trek almost round the entire big edifice to our entrance gate. Getting to the seat was another task entirely. We were climbing the stairs and it was like there was no end. After the sixth floor of about 50 steps each, one of the Nigerians asked; “Are we still climbing? We went up two more floors to get to our seats. It took close to 10 minutes to catch breath after sitting down eventually.