AFCON: Cote D’Ivoire, Not Nigeria Under Pressure – S’Eagles Coordinator

Patrick Pascal, the General Coordinator of the Super Eagles, has dismissed claims that his players are feeling pressure as they prepare to face the host, Cote d’Ivoire in the final of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Sunday.

The former international who spoke to Saturday Telegraph at the Pullman Hotel and Resort camp of the team confidently said that the hosts are the ones under pressure and could crumble under the intense expectations from their fans who will flock to the stadium on Sunday.

According to Pascal, the Eagles are relaxed and eager to repeat their group stage win when they defeated the hosts 1-0.

“We are not feeling any pressure; it’s the Ivorians who are feeling the heat,” Pascal said. “You could sense their apprehension in Bouake when we played against South Africa.

“They were backing the Bafana Bafana because they were wary of facing us in the final. However, our boys remained focused and accomplished the task at hand despite the challenging atmosphere. While playing at home in the final naturally comes with pressure, we are poised to demonstrate our prowess on the field come Sunday.”

“Our campaign theme, ‘Let’s Do It Again,’ has been crystal clear. Judging by our progress in the competition, it’s evident that we’ve performed admirably.

“We’ve only conceded two goals and remain the only team yet to suffer defeat. We don’t underestimate Cote d’Ivoire, acknowledging their strength as hosts, but our players are brimming with determination and confidence to secure victory for their careers, families, and the nation. I can attest to this firsthand as someone who works closely with them.”

Pascal emphasized that the coach intends to maintain the team’s winning formula and cohesion heading into the final, albeit with potential minor adjustments.

“No coach alters a winning formula; consistency is key, and the players have developed a deeper understanding of one another. Nigerians have shown immense support, and we aim to repay their faith with a triumphant performance on Sunday,” he concluded.