AFCON: Charly Boy Knocks Akpabio, Says Obi With Fans, Not Inside Bulletproof Cabin

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election has received a commendation from maverick artist, Charles Oputa, better known by his stage name Charly Boy, for his attendance at the supporters stand during Nigeria’s 1-0 victory over Angola on Friday at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Obi, the former Governor of Anambra State, was in Abidjan, the capital of Cote d’Ivoire, for the Super Eagles’ quarterfinal matchup with Angola.

Sharing a video of Obi during the game in the supporters’ stand, Charly Boy heaps praises on Obi for being outside in the fan stand rather than inside “a bulletproof cabin.”

“Nigeria vs Angola Quarter Finals, he was there live with fans, not inside a bulletproof cabin. 1-0. We move.”