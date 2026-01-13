CAF Appoints Ghana, South Africa Referees For Nigeria–Morocco

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed that match officials from Ghana and South Africa will take charge of the Africa Cup of Nations AFCON 2025 semi-final showdown between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and the host nation, Morocco in Rabat.

CAF revealed that Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea has been appointed as the centre official for the high-profile encounter, which will decide one of the finalists at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Ghana Referee To Officiate Nigeria Vs Morocco

Laryea is considered one of Africa’s most seasoned and reliable referees, with experience spanning multiple AFCON tournaments, FIFA events, and major continental matches.

He will be supported by South African official Abongile Tom, who is among the assistant referees and will also be involved in Video Assistant Referee (VAR) duties.

READ ALSO:

The officiating team is further strengthened by South Africans Zakhele Thusi and Granville Siwela, along with Lesotho’s Souru Phatsoane, ensuring broad continental representation for the semi-final.

Laryea In AFCON 2025

This will be Laryea’s second appointment as a centre referee at the tournament, having previously taken charge of the controversial group-stage encounter between Algeria and Burkina Faso.

He also served as a Video Assistant Referee during the quarter-final clash between Morocco and Cameroon. A FIFA-accredited referee since 2014, Laryea is Ghana’s sole representative among the officials selected for AFCON 2025.

Nigeria approach the semi-final in confident form after knocking out Algeria in the quarter-finals, while hosts Morocco will look to maximise home advantage as they pursue their first Africa Cup of Nations title since 1976.