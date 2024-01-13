AFCON: Building Eagles Around Osimhen Dangerous, Semitoje Tells Peseiro

Isaac Semitoje, a former Nigerian football player, has called on football fans worldwide to support the Super Eagles, the national team of Nigeria, as they begin their quest for the fourth continental title. The Eagles will face Equatorial Guinea on Sunday in the 34th edition of the Nations Cup. In an interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, Semitoje provided insights into the Eagles’ technical crew and advised the players on what they need to do to excel in the tournament. Excerpts:

The 34th edition of the Nations Cup starts today. Do you think the Nigerian team can surpass their previous records?

Firstly, I want to advise Nigerians to desist from the habit of running Super Eagles down. No matter the situation they are all on national assignment, so courtesy demands that they should be respected and supported. Not pulling them down. If you remember, in 2013, the year Nigeria won, nobody expected the Super Eagles to get to the finals of that competition, but in the end, we won. The entire contingent knows why they are there, the Nations Cup fiesta is not a tea-party nor is it meant for rookies. Coach Jose Peseiro can’t afford to fail because he is aware of the consequences. The football house gave him the job believing he has all it takes to put Nigeria at the forefront, so we must support him and his team. Unnecessary criticisms can not help.

During the qualifying matches, passionate football fans expressed their displea- sure with certain results. Some people called for the dismissal of the manager and the Nigerian Football Federation NFF Technical Director, Austin Eguavoen, due to a perceived lack of synergy between him and Peseiro. What is your opinion on this matter?

You and I were not there, we cannot conclude now whether both of them have a good working relationship or not. I played for Nigeria and I know the feelings of our people, most of our colleagues are very jealous of each other, Eguavoen’s remarkable exploits in football are there to speak for him, but our administrators are so one-sided in their thinking, they don’t seem to have confidence in our local coaches. Let me say this without any apology, most of our local coaches are better than these coloured jobless men who parade themselves as foreign coaches. They see Nigeria as a retirement ground, a place to collect their retirement benefits to the detriment of our people.

I have seen it all in football, there is nothing that happens in a team that the technical director is not knowledgeable about. The head coach cannot make a list without the knowledge of the technical director, so our brother and our friend Eguavoen must be carried along in everything that concerns the team. For Eguavoen, I think he should stamp his authority and not allow anyone to mess him up. He should be actively involved in anything that has to do with his department in the national team.

Nigerians are calling for the former captain of the team Vincent Enyeama to join the Eagles’ technical crew as a goalkeeper trainer…..

I believe that it’s not necessary to force someone to work for their country. Vincent Enyeama has served Nigeria very well in his playing days, but not everyone who plays football can be successful in coaching. If Nigeria thinks he can do better as a coach, then why not? Enyeama has an impressive record as a goalkeeper, but all goalkeepers can’t have the same capacity. If they think that Uzoho Francis is not doing well or the trainer is not doing their job, we have a lot of goalkeeper trainers in the country. If Vincent is interested, he would have indicated it. Forcing him to take up the job might not bring out his best. If the defenders are doing their job well, goalkeepers won’t be put under pressure. So, let the players do their job.

Nigeria has a lot of home-based goalkeepers that can stand the test of time. The major problem we are having is that we have no confidence in our local players. The NFF officials have completely neglected the home-based players. As a player, your career must begin from home. We are too carried away with this syndrome of foreign-based players. As good as the late Sam Okwaraji was, when he came to the national team, he fought for a shirt. Until we begin to see the home-based players as people who can change the fortune of our football, Nigeria will keep crawling. Let me take you back to the year 2013 when Nigeria won the Nations Cup.

It was a local coach, the late Stephen Keshi, who led the squad to victory. I wonder why our Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) managers are not considering bringing in more local coaches into the system. This constant hiring of foreign coaches should stop. We need to develop our own coaches. If a foreign coach comes in and tells us that our local league is not good enough, then they are indirectly implying that we have no league at all.”

Most foreign Super Eagles managers don’t stay in Nigeria, is that good for the development of the game?

I strongly disagree. Any foreigner who is not interested in staying in Nigeria but wants to earn foreign currency should leave. Nigeria should not be considered a dumping ground, and we should not take it for granted. If you are working in Ghana, you should not expect to earn money in South Carolina. As a technical professional, it is important to stay close to where you are working. Developing the game should be your priority. Therefore, if Jose Peseiro does not want to stay in Nigeria, he should leave. You cannot work in Nigeria and live in Cameroon because it does not help the growth of the game.” Let me know if you’d like me to help you with anything else!

Can the Nigeria Super Eagles have a captain like the late Keshi again?

Yes, it is very possible to achieve success in football, just like Keshi did with the Nigerian national team. However, Keshi’s success was not solely due to his efforts, but rather due to the cooperation and unity of his colleagues. They worked together as one united family, with a common goal of achieving the best for Nigeria. In those days, Nigeria was performing very well in football, but unfortunately, corruption has now crept into every aspect of our lives. During my time on the national team, no single individual could claim to know it all. Each one of us had a specific role to play, and we succeeded because we all wanted to succeed.

Our success was not solely due to the managerial skills of the coaches or the captain, but because of our collective desire to succeed. Therefore, if the current Super Eagles players want to succeed in the Nations Cup, they must know why they are there and work together as a team.

Now what is your advice to the entire squad?

The Super Eagles need to take every game seriously and not underestimate any country, regardless of their football rating. They must believe in themselves and understand that Nigeria is relying on them to make the country proud. With determination, they can win the Nations Cup. During our time, we cherished wearing the national colours and representing our country among millions of people. It is also possible for the Super Eagles to surprise their critics. However, we should support them instead of criticizing them. Running down the team will not help us.