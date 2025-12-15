AFCON Build-Up Dogged By Controversies Over Players, Friendly, Lack Of Funds

As the Super Eagles prepare for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, the build-up to the tournament has been anything but smooth.

Controversies surrounding player selection, a questionable friendly against Egypt, and alleged financial constraints facing the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are on the front burner.

The announcement of the final squad for AFCON 2025 has raised eyebrows. Veteran midfielder Muhammed Usman, who last played for the Eagles more than seven years ago, has been included, while promising talents like Crisantus Uche were left out.

The exclusion of Maduka Okoye and the recall of Francis Uzoho have also sparked debate, with many pundits suggesting that the NFF interfered with the team selection by Coach Eric Chelle. NFF President Ibrahim Gusau, however, insists there has been no interference in team selection.

Speaking on Eagle7fm radio, he said: “I have never interfered or told a coach the player he should invite. I don’t even stay in the same hotel with the Eagles.”

More so, the friendly match between the Eagles and the Pharaohs of Egypt tomorrow is another source of controversy as some of the players, including Victor Osimhen and Moses Simon, are opting out because of fatigue and the risk of injury, with barely a week before Nigeria’s opening AFCON group game against Tanzania in Fes.

The match is expected to be largely experimental, with new call-ups such as Pisa midfielder Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, Blackburn Rovers fullback Ryan Alebiosu, Belgian-based Tochukwu Nnadi, and Croatia-based striker Salim Fago Lawal making their debuts. Meanwhile, financial controversies continue to dog the NFF.

Reliable sources suggest the federation is struggling to secure funds ahead of AFCON. There are claims that corporate sponsorship, once a lifeline, has dried up due to past betrayals and that some of the logos displayed as partners are largely symbolic.

The inability to raise funds is reportedly affecting the federation’s ability to pay staff, including head coach Eric Chelle, whose three-month salary and bonuses remain unsettled.