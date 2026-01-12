AFCON: Bring Home The Trophy, Abbas Charges Super Eagles

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has congratulated the Super Eagles for qualifying for the semi-finals at the ongoing 2025 CAF that Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after beating Algeria 2-0 on Saturday.

While commending Nigeria’s national team for displaying sterling performance since their first match at the football festival, the Speaker charged the Super Eagles with winning the tournament and bringing the AFCON trophy back to Nigeria.

Speaker Abbas said his prayers and support are with the Super Eagles as they face the hosts, Morocco, at the semis on Wednesday, just as he expressed confidence in the Nigerian team to cross the hurdle to the finals.

While the speaker commended the Nigerian sports authorities for providing the needed welfare and logistics support, he called for more morale boosters for the Super Eagles as the team enters the final stages.

Abbas urged Nigerians to extend the kind of support they have demonstrated for the country’s football team to other spheres of their national life.

He noted his longstanding belief that sports remain one of the tools for uniting Nigerians across ethnic and religious lines, a major employer of labour and a huge potential for the economy. The speaker wished the Super Eagles a successful outing during the AFCON semi-finals.