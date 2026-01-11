AFCON: ‘Bring Home The Trophy,’ Abbas Charges S’Eagles

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has congratulated the Super Eagles for qualifying for the semi-finals of the ongoing 2025 CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after their 2–0 victory over Algeria on Saturday.

Commending the national team for their impressive performances since the start of the tournament, Speaker Abbas urged the Super Eagles to go all the way by winning the competition and bringing the AFCON trophy back to Nigeria.

He said his prayers and support are with the team as they prepare to face the host nation, Morocco, in the semi-final clash scheduled for Wednesday, expressing confidence in the Super Eagles’ ability to overcome the challenge and advance to the final.

While applauding the Nigerian sports authorities for providing adequate welfare and logistical support for the team, Abbas called for additional morale-boosting measures as the tournament enters its decisive stages.

The Speaker also urged Nigerians to extend the same level of unity and support shown for the Super Eagles to other areas of national life.

He reiterated his long-held belief that sports remain a powerful tool for national unity, cutting across ethnic and religious divides, while also serving as a major source of employment and a significant driver of economic growth.

Speaker Abbas concluded by wishing the Super Eagles a successful outing in the AFCON semi-final match.