AFCON: All Eyes on Nigeria, Osimhen – Amuneke

…Says Napoli Star Can Handle Pressure

As the Africa Nations Cup starts today in Cote d’Ivoire former African Footballer of the Year and former Barcelona forward, Emmanuel Amuneke, spoke to Saturday Telegraph’s ADEKUNLE SALAMI on various issue about the competition and the chances of the Super Eagles. Excerpts:

The Africa Nations Cup starts on January 13, What are your expectations?

My expectations in the forthcoming AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire is to see a very tough competition, top teams that will show the standard and impress people all over the world that African football has what it takes to rule the world. I’m really expecting a tough tournament and good football with high level of tactical awareness from every team that will participate.

Could you tell us team that are favourites to win in your own estimation?

The level of African football when it comes to national teams has grown rapidly. We have the traditional teams like Nigeria, Egypt, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, the host country, Algeria, Senegal and Morocco are also there. We have other countries also like the Gambia, Equitorial Guinea that are coming up, they have been able to establish them- selves when it comes to national team football. I think all the teams that are going to the AFCON deserve to be there and I wish all of them a good participation in the tournament.

Of course, Nigeria is a household name and all eyes will be on Nigeria and I hope that the Super Eagles will be in the position to be able to compete and justify those expectations that people are channeling towards the team.

What should Nigerians expect from the Super Eagles in this tournament?

Nigerians should expect a good performance from the national team. We hope that our team will be in a position to compete for the trophy because of the crop of players in our disposal. Unfortunately, some of the key players like Victor Boniface, Wilfred Ndidi and Sadiq Umar will be missing. Of course, we have a lot of quality players but I pray they can play as a team. We shouldn’t look at the team from individual point of view or what they are doing in their respective clubs in Europe. We should look at the capacity of the team to have that cohesion. For them to function as a unit with the ball and without the ball.

This is where you can navigate to look at the team from character point of view. Because of our early exit at the last edition, the players must double their efforts to put smiles on the faces of Nigeria. We should be competing for the ultimate prize.

Do you think the African best player award could be a burden on Victor Osimhen in this competition?

It’s a very good thing that we have an African footballer of the year in our team. It’s a big plus going into the AFCON with such pedigree. But we should not put pressure on him. I am aware Osimhen can handle pressure and I like him for that. He has a strong character and will give his all to the team. No doubt, all eyes will be on Nigeria and also the current African best player. I do not see the award as a burden on Osimhen, rather, this could work in the favour of Super Eagles since there are other quality players in the team who can score goals. The coaches should create options upfront to give Nigeria an advantage in every game.