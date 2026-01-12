New Telegraph

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission

January 12, 2026
January 12, 2026
AFCON: Algeria Defender, Mandi Admits S’Eagles’ Superiority

Algeria Vice Captain Admits Super Eagles’ Superiority

Algeria defender Aissa Mandi has acknowledged Nigeria’s superiority following the Super Eagles’ victory in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-finals, applauding the team’s quality, balance, and overall performance.

Mandi conceded that the Desert Foxes were outplayed by Nigeria’s Super Eagles in the quarter-final encounter on Saturday, admitting his team struggled to seriously challenge the Nigerians.

Goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams sealed the victory for the Super Eagles, securing their place in the semi-finals.

What Aissa Mandi Said

Speaking to reporters after the loss, the seasoned defender lauded Nigeria’s quality and composure, describing the Super Eagles as a side coming into their own at the crucial stage of the tournament.

“We’re disappointed, but we came up against a strong Nigerian team, one that’s reaching its peak and is well-rounded,” Mandi said

He added, “We didn’t play the way we should have, but these things happen in a quarter-final.”

Nigeria controlled much of the match, dictating the pace and keeping Algeria’s typically potent attack at bay a fact Mandi admitted was hard to fully articulate just after the final whistle.
“It’s hard to say what went wrong in the heat of the moment. We have to analyse the game and grow from it. We faced a strong team, and we didn’t manage to put them under pressure. It was a deserved victory for them,” he explained.

The game saw a moment of controversy when Algeria appealed for a first-half penalty after the ball hit defender Semi Ajayi’s hand in the box, but the referee dismissed the claim, igniting debate among players and fans.

Mandi acknowledged that the incident might have influenced the match’s momentum, though he stopped short of blaming the officials for the loss.

Mandi suggested the moment could have altered the flow of the game, while stopping short of blaming the officials for the defeat.

Nigeria’s win propels the Super Eagles into the latter stages of AFCON, keeping their pursuit of a fourth continental title alive. They will next face host nation Morocco in a crucial semi-final clash in Rabat on Wednesday.

