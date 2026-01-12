Algeria Vice Captain Admits Super Eagles’ Superiority

Algeria defender Aissa Mandi has acknowledged Nigeria’s superiority following the Super Eagles’ victory in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-finals, applauding the team’s quality, balance, and overall performance.

Mandi conceded that the Desert Foxes were outplayed by Nigeria’s Super Eagles in the quarter-final encounter on Saturday, admitting his team struggled to seriously challenge the Nigerians.

Goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams sealed the victory for the Super Eagles, securing their place in the semi-finals.

What Aissa Mandi Said