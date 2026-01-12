Algeria Vice Captain Admits Super Eagles’ Superiority

He added, “We didn’t play the way we should have, but these things happen in a quarter-final.”
Nigeria controlled much of the match, dictating the pace and keeping Algeria’s typically potent attack at bay a fact Mandi admitted was hard to fully articulate just after the final whistle.“It’s hard to say what went wrong in the heat of the moment. We have to analyse the game and grow from it. We faced a strong team, and we didn’t manage to put them under pressure. It was a deserved victory for them,” he explained.
The game saw a moment of controversy when Algeria appealed for a first-half penalty after the ball hit defender Semi Ajayi’s hand in the box, but the referee dismissed the claim, igniting debate among players and fans.
Mandi acknowledged that the incident might have influenced the match’s momentum, though he stopped short of blaming the officials for the loss.
Nigeria’s win propels the Super Eagles into the latter stages of AFCON, keeping their pursuit of a fourth continental title alive. They will next face host nation Morocco in a crucial semi-final clash in Rabat on Wednesday.