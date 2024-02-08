AFCON: Adamawa Corps Member Collapses, Dies During S’Eagles-S’Africa March

A member of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) on Wednesday collapsed and died during the penalty shootout stage of the Super Eagles of Nigeria’s play against South Africa in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-finals.

New Telegraph gathered that the Corps member identified as Samuel from Kaduna State and serving in Adamawa, died moments before the decisive kick that guaranteed Nigeria’s place in the African Cup of Nations final.

A witness said in a social media post, “We lost one Nigerian during our victory celebration over South Africa today at our sports viewing centre here in Numan.

“The corps member who is serving in Numan from Kaduna fainted before the kick of the winning goal. He died before they could reach the hospital. May his soul rest in peace.”

Mr. Jingi Dennis, the NYSC Coordinator in Adamawa State, confirmed the situation over the phone Thursday morning.

The organizer stated, “I received news of his death last night. I hope to have more information today.

“According to his colleagues who went with him to watch the match, the late corps member told them that he didn’t like watching penalty shootouts. He then bowed his head and all of a sudden, he collapsed.

”He was confirmed dead at the General Hospital in Numan by the doctor.”