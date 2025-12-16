This isn’t just another friendly, it’s the Super Eagles’ final audition before the real battle begins. With African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 looming in Morocco, every minute, every duel, and every decision against Egypt will shape Nigeria’s readiness for the ultimate trophy fight.

The spotlight is firmly on coach Eric Chelle as he looks to settle his starting XI and lock in a clear tactical identity against Africa’s most decorated side.

A victory over Egypt, especially on their home ground would deliver a huge psychological boost and go a long way toward quieting doubts about the Super Eagles’ preparedness.

For Stanley Nwabali, Francis Uzoho who led the way by reporting early to camp—and the five new faces, this match represents a defining moment: a chance to show they belong, not as spectators, but as vital pieces of a squad built to contend for silverware.

It’s the final dress rehearsal, and Nigerians need a performance that screams “we are ready” to the continent.

Match Details (WAT)

Date: Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Kick-off Time: 7:00 PM WAT

Venue: Cairo International Stadium, Cairo, Egypt

Where to Watch: Look out for official announcements on SuperSport (DStv/GOtv) and potentially NTA Sports or the official NFF social media channels for streaming links.

What To Watch Out For

The No. 1 War: The biggest question mark is in goal. Will Chelle stick with the seemingly fit Stanley Nwabali or give the returning Francis Uzoho a chance to make a final statement?

