The Super Eagles’ training base in Cairo reached full capacity on Wednesday night with the arrival of star striker Victor Osimhen, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s build-up to the 35th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Osimhen touched down at about 9:45 p.m. Nigerian time (10:45 p.m. local time), becoming the final member of the 28-man squad invited for the continental tournament scheduled to run from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

His arrival effectively signalled the start of full-scale preparations as the team shifted focus to final tactical and physical fine-tuning.

Confirming the development, Super Eagles Media Officer Promise Efoghe described the Napoli forward’s presence as a major boost to the camp.

He noted that with all invited players now available, the technical crew can fully concentrate on shaping the squad ahead of the competition.

READ ALSO:

“Victor Osimhen joined the camp late on Wednesday, which means all invited players are now present,” Efoghe said. “It is a significant morale lift for the team because everyone is now aligned and fully focused as preparations intensify.”

The Super Eagles opened camp on Sunday, December 14, at the Renaissance Hotels in Cairo, with the full complement of coaches and backroom staff already on ground.

Goalkeeper Francis Uzoho set the pace for early commitment, arriving shortly after 2 a.m. local time on the first day of camp.

Since then, the team has conducted multiple training sessions, including workouts on Monday and Tuesday, as part of their acclimatisation programme.

These sessions preceded an international friendly against host nation Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium, designed to give the coaching crew an early assessment of player fitness, tactical balance and on-field chemistry.

Several key players, including Osimhen, Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze, were absent from the friendly as they wrapped up club duties ahead of the tournament. Nigeria eventually fell 2–1 to Egypt, but the result has been downplayed within the camp.

Efoghe explained that the coaching staff were more concerned with evaluation rather than the scoreline. “The friendly against Egypt was purely for assessment and fine-tuning,” he said.

“The emphasis was on testing combinations, monitoring fitness levels and improving tactical understanding.”

Players also echoed that sentiment, stressing that the defeat served as a learning experience rather than a setback. Defender Chidozie Awaziem said the match highlighted areas that require improvement, while striker Paul Onuachu noted that the intensity of the encounter would help the team raise its competitive edge ahead of the AFCON opener.

“These kinds of games help us identify mistakes early,” Awaziem said. “It’s better to address them now than during the tournament.”

Onuachu added that morale within the squad remains high. “We are not discouraged,” he said. “The focus is on improving every day and being fully ready when the competition begins.”

Wednesday’s programme in camp included a morning gym session and an evening field workout, underlining the growing intensity of preparations.

The team is scheduled to depart Cairo on Thursday for Fés, where Nigeria will contest their Group C matches against Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda. Egypt, meanwhile, will relocate to Agadir for their Group B fixtures.

Efoghe maintained that the atmosphere in camp remains positive, with players fully conscious of the expectations from fans back home.

“There is a strong sense of responsibility among the players,” he said. “They understand what Nigerians expect and are determined to give everything in Morocco.”

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will be staged across several Moroccan cities, and Nigeria will be hoping to build on recent continental outings as they mount a strong challenge for the title.

All 28 invited players are now in camp as the Super Eagles intensify preparations for their Group C campaign at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.