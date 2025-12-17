New Telegraph

AFCON 2026: Onyeka Reacts To Fredrick's Absence From S'Eagles Squad

Onyeka Reacts To Fredrick’s Absence From Super Eagles AFCON Squad

Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka has highlighted the major impact Benjamin Fredrick’s absence will have on the Super Eagles squad, describing it as a significant blow ahead of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Fredrick, currently on loan at Belgian club Dender FH, had been widely expected to make Nigeria’s final squad for the tournament in Morocco.

However, a knee injury has ruled him out, forcing the Super Eagles to continue without one of their most promising defensive talents.

Onyeka stressed that the 20-year-old had quickly become a key member of the national team before the injury ended his participation.

Onyeka Speaks On Fredrick’s Absences

New Telegraph report, Onyeka explained that Fredrick’s influence, both on and off the pitch, makes his absence a particularly tough blow for the team.

Onyeka Reacts To Fredrick’s Absence From Super Eagles AFCON Squad

“It’s a big blow for us because Benjamin has integrated himself into the team and everybody loves him,” Onyeka stated.

“He has done so well in the games that he has played. We expected him to be a very big part going into the tournament.”

“As a guy, as a player, he’s just outstanding. The way he reads the game defensively is just so strong.”From Obscurity to a Key Role

Fredrick’s breakthrough came during the Unity Cup in May, when injuries and withdrawals left head coach Eric Chelle with a depleted squad, leading to an unexpected call-up for the young defender.

He impressed with composed and authoritative performances as Nigeria defeated Jamaica in the final to win the invitational tournament.

From that point, his rise was swift. Chelle trusted Fredrick enough to include him in Nigeria’s final four World Cup qualifiers and the two crucial World Cup play-off matches in Morocco.

By the time AFCON squad discussions began, Fredrick was seen as a strong contender for a starting role, rather than just a squad player.

Unfortunately, his rise was halted by a knee injury sustained in Belgium, which will keep him out of action until the new year.

Tags:

