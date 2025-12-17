Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka has highlighted the major impact Benjamin Fredrick’s absence will have on the Super Eagles squad, describing it as a significant blow ahead of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).
Fredrick, currently on loan at Belgian club Dender FH, had been widely expected to make Nigeria’s final squad for the tournament in Morocco.
However, a knee injury has ruled him out, forcing the Super Eagles to continue without one of their most promising defensive talents.
Onyeka stressed that the 20-year-old had quickly become a key member of the national team before the injury ended his participation.
Onyeka Speaks On Fredrick’s Absences
New Telegraph report, Onyeka explained that Fredrick’s influence, both on and off the pitch, makes his absence a particularly tough blow for the team.
“It’s a big blow for us because Benjamin has integrated himself into the team and everybody loves him,” Onyeka stated.
“He has done so well in the games that he has played. We expected him to be a very big part going into the tournament.”
“As a guy, as a player, he’s just outstanding. The way he reads the game defensively is just so strong.”From Obscurity to a Key Role