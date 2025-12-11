The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle will receive his outstanding salary before the start of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The development is coming days of public concern sparked by reports that the coach is owed three months’ salary along with several unpaid bonuses.

New Telegraph reports that concerns intensified earlier this week after it emerged that Chelle had gone several months without receiving his salary.

Although the coach has not filed a formal complaint, the development has prompted scrutiny of the NFF’s financial management and its potential effect on the team’s preparation.

NFF Speaks On Chelle’s Unpaid Salary

A senior NFF official explained that the delay in payment was the result of routine financial processing, not neglect.

In a statement to The New Telegraph, the official noted that the coach had previously received advance payments and that his outstanding salaries have already been approved, with final disbursement now pending treasury clearance.

The NFF has faced mounting pressure to meet its financial obligations, particularly after a turbulent 2024 marked by managerial instability.

The short stints of Finidi George and interim coach Augustine Eguavoen before Chelle’s appointment underscored this period of uncertainty.

It was also disclosed that the National Sports Commission had been covering Chelle’s salary up until October through a special presidential fund.

This temporary arrangement was intended to give the NFF time to secure long-term sponsorship. With the provision now expired, full financial responsibility has shifted back to the federation.

Despite the challenges, Chelle has brought stability and renewed optimism to the Super Eagles. The Malian coach remains unbeaten in competitive matches during regulation time, and his composed leadership has earned widespread praise, even as administrative issues continue behind the scenes.