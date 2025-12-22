On Monday, Zambia struck in stoppage time to secure a 1-1 draw with Mali in their opening Group A match of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Casablanca.

Mali looked to be heading for victory after taking the lead in the second half through Lassine Sinayoko, who converted from close range following a corner and put the West Africans ahead with a composed finish.

Despite controlling much of the game and creating the clearest chances, the Eagles were unable to extend their advantage.

As the match approached its closing stages, Zambia intensified their efforts and were rewarded deep into stoppage time when Patson Daka rose to meet a cross from Mathews Banda, directing a powerful header into the bottom corner to level the score.

The late goal sparked celebrations among the Chipolopolo faithful and ensured the visitors left with a valuable point.

Throughout the contest, Mali largely dictated possession and saw more of the ball, while Zambia remained disciplined and looked to threaten on the break.

Mali also had a penalty early in the first half, but El Bilal Touré saw his spot-kick saved, keeping the score level heading into the break.

Both teams will now look to build on this result as they continue their AFCON campaigns, aiming for strong finishes in a competitive Group A.

The draw means Mali and Zambia each take a point from their opening fixture, setting up intriguing battles in their upcoming matches.