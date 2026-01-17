AFCON 2025: You’re Source Of Pride, FG Tells S’Eagles

The Federal Government has described the Super Eagles’ performance at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 as a source of pride and joy.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, in a congratulatory message to the team, said the players upheld Nigeria’s rich football tradition with heart, skill, and resilience.

“From the group stages to the final whistle in Casablanca, you showed courage, unity, and belief in one another.

“You didn’t just play; you inspired millions of Nigerians at home and in the diaspora, the minister stated.

He added that the bronze medal won by the team was a remarkable record in AFCON history, where he said the Eagles have now continued their strong legacy.

Alhaji Idris said the way the team competed, especially against strong teams, showed discipline and an unbroken fighting spirit.

He also commended the coaches, support staff, and every player who wore the green and white jersey, Nigeria’s National colour, for their dedication and sacrifice.

“You faced challenges with determination and gave your best on every pitch.

“You reminded us that true strength lies in teamwork, belief, and pride in our nation, Nigeria. Your effort has shown that Nigeria remains a powerhouse in African football,” he said.

The minister stated that although the ultimate prize might have eluded them, “this time, know that this bronze medal is earned with dignity and effort.

“It belongs not only to you but to every Nigerian who cheered, believed, and stood by you throughout this competition.”

He urged them to celebrate the achievement with pride and allow it to strengthen their resolve for future challenges.

“You have done well, and we are filled with gratitude and admiration for how you represented our nation,” Idris added.