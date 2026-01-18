AFCON 2025: You’re Source Of Pride, FG Tells Eagles

The Federal Government has described the Super Eagles’ performance at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) as a source of pride and joy.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, in a congratulatory message to the team, said the players upheld Nigeria’s rich football tradition with heart, skill, and resilience.

“From the group stages to the final whistle in Casablanca, you showed courage, unity, and belief in one another. “You didn’t just play; you inspired millions of Nigerians at home and in the diaspora,” the minister stated.

He added that the bronze medal won by the team, was a remarkable record in AFCON history, where he said, the Eagles have now continued their strong legacy.

Alhaji Idris said the way the team competed, especially against strong teams, showed discipline and an unbroken fighting spirit.

He also commended the coaches, support staff, and every player who wore the green and white jersey, Nigeria’s National colour, for their dedication and sacrifice.