AFCON 2025: Why ‘Best Team’ S’Eagles Lost, Broke Nigerians’ Hearts

Controversial social media influencer and activist, Martins Vincent Otse, monikered, VERYDARKMAN, tried on Thursday, January 15, 2026, to assuage Nigerians’ disappointment with, and heartaches over the Super Eagles’ failure to reach the final, and win the diadem at the weekend-ended African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Morocco.

Claiming there was a possibility of a replay of the Wednesday, January 14 semi-final match between the Super Eagles and the Atlas Lions of Morocco, VERYDARKMAN, known for playing pranks on the public, wrote on his ‘X’ handle @vdmepmire, under the caption:

“Nigeria Vs Morocco might be replayed,” that: “NFF (Nigerian Footballer Federation) submitted a petition to AFCON and FIFA to investigate the Ghanaian🇬🇭 referee, Daniel Nii Ayi, after he was captured celebrating with Moroccans right after the Super Eagles were eliminated from the semi-finals. If he’s found guilty, the match might be replayed.” Within 19 hours, the tweet garnered 1.7m views, 864 reposts, 328 quotes, 10.1k likes, and 527 bookmarks.

And some Nigerians welcomed the VERYDARKMAN bait with a “hallelujah” chorus! But discerning Nigerians saw through the smokescreen, and dismissed the dubious tweet! VERYDARKMAN’s poking of Nigerians’ nose comes as a reminder of the prediction by politically-exposed Primate Elijah Ayodele that, the inclusion of Atalanta striker and the 2024 African Footballer of the Year, Ademola Lookman, would ruin Nigeria’s chances of reaching the final at the AFCON tournament in which team Super Eagles, somehow belied the cleric’s forecast with a good run to the semi-finals.

Described as Nigeria’s “creative engine” at AFCON 2025, Lookman, besides scoring Super Eagles’ match-winner against the Taifa Stars of Tanzania – for which Ayodele specifically warned against including him in the line-up – had claimed one goal and three assists against Os Mambas (The Mambas) of Mozambique, and one goal and two assists against the Cartage Eagles of Tunisia.

Why would a team in midflight ask to be disembarked because the destination seems still far away? That’s what the Super Eagles and officials did…

The Super Eagles winning all first five matches played with 15 points, and 14 goals became the hottest and highest scoring side at the tournament; and Lookman, with five assists in total before the Super Eagles fell at the semi-finals, was already eyeing the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award of the competition!

With lethal feet, including Victor Osimhen, the 2023 African Footballer of the Year, who had scored four goals going into the semi-finals; Lookman and Akor Adams, etc., the Super Eagles were capable of dismantling Atlas Lions’ compact defence, with the forwards and midfielders firing from all cylinders. But that’s not to be! The statistics of the match indicated the Super Eagles’ dilemma, with the Atlas Lions dominating in virtually all departments of play, as follows:

Shots on target: Nigeria 1, Morocco 5; Shots off target: Nigeria 1, Morocco 7; blocked shots: Nigeria 0, Morocco 4; Possession (%): Nigeria 51, Morocco 49; Corner kicks: Nigeria 1, Morocco 5; Fouls: Nigeria 29, Morocco 22; Throw ins: Nigeria 24, Morocco 31; Yellow cards: Nigeria 2, Morocco 0; Crosses: Nigeria 8, Morocco 29; Counter attacks: Nigeria 1, Morocco 2; Goalkeeper saves: Nigeria 5, Morocco 1; Goal kicks: Nigeria 10, Morocco 5. While Nigerians nurse their feelings over another missed opportunity, it’s apt to note that the Super Eagles had problems, coming thus far by luck – which’s viewed in Christianity and Islam as divine.

Believe it or not, that “luck” deserted the team when they mooted the idea to hold Nigeria and Nigerians to ransom over unpaid allowances and bonuses! By the time they got assurances of the payments, the players and officials had eaten their cake (success in the tournament) and couldn’t have it in the match against the Atlas Lions.

A team with the pedigree of the Super Eagles, which missed qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, ought to show utmost dedication, determination, sacrifice and circumspection, especially reflecting on the event in the Round of 16 match with The Mambas of Mozambique, which the Nigerians emphatically won 4-0.

This hearty victory was overshadowed by the bust-up Osimhen had with Lookman in the second half of the match, as Osimhen, who was deputy to suspended Captain Wilfred Ndidi, seemed agitated over Lookman’s reported failure to pass the ball his way, as he was better placed to tap in for his third goal (a hat-trick) of the encounter. Consequently, some diehard fans, sports enthusiasts and analysts called for an instant disciplinary action against Osimhen, whose verbal outburst against Lookman, they claimed, could sow discord in the team, and affect their chances to grab the cup.

One analyst suggested throwing Osimhen out of the tournament, and banning him from playing for Nigeria again, arguing it’s better Nigeria lost the cup than to indulge the striker’s “unsportsmanly behaviour.” The most telling of the internal schisms in the Super Eagles camp was the players and officials’ following the money trail. They imbibed the saying that:

“A bird in hand is worth two in the bush.” They chose the knockout quarter-finals against the Desert Warriors of Algeria to demand payment of their allowances and bonuses that should be on an ‘Earn-As-You-Go’ basis as incentives and motivation! Having experienced the antics of NFF officials and the authorities in charge of sports in government, the Super Eagles and handlers took their eyes off the ball, and focused on the money.

But we are warned that: “Money is (at) the root of all evils”! That, “The reward for petience is greater than immediate gain”! And “A patient dog eats the fattest bone”! These golden rules weren’t for the Super Eagles and officials, who seized on their qualification for the quarter-finals to demand immediate payments, or they would abandon the match, and the championship.

Held by the balls, the government intervened and directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to process and pay the entitlements ASAP! To imagine that the allowances and bonuses brouhaha came at a time of “dollar rains” in the Super Eagles’ camp tells much about the mentality of the average Nigerian to money matters!

Apart from the NFF increasing the camp, match and winning allowances and bonuses as the tournament progressed, individual and corporate Nigerians had pledged “mouth-watering” rewards for the team and for each goal scored. For instance, the Chairman of BUA Group, Dr Abdulsamad Rabiu, pledged $100,000 for winning the quarter-finals, and $30,000 for every goal scored.

For the semi-finals, it was $500,000 for a win, and $50,000 for each goal scored. And for the final match, Super Eagles’ win would attract $1 million, while each goal would be $100,000. Such largesse was enough for them to “hold bodi” (as we say in Naija) until the statutory entitlements were paid. As they set for the third-place cracker as of this copy on Saturday, January 17, 2026, the team had lost several things:

Money (which, to some of the players, is as common as “water”), even as the BUA chair announced on January 15 on Instagram that he would fulfil his $500,000 pledge despite the Super Eagles’ failure to clinch the AFCON title; their public standing; and the reverence and affection from Nigerians, who aren’t interested in silver (second place), bronze (third place) or ‘wooden spoon’ (fourth place), but the ultimate gold (first place).

So often, one comes to the conclusion that Nigerians deserve the butt of jokes, such as spurned by VERYDARKMAN, and the off-mark “prophesies” by Primate Ayodele! Why would a team in mid-flight ask to be disembarked because the destination seems still far away? That’s what the Super Eagles and officials did, as they couldn’t wait for end of the AFCON tournament before demanding payments of their allowances and bonuses! They’re kobo wise, and naira foolish!