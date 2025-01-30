AFCON 2025: We’re Not Scared Of S’Eagles – Tanzanian Coach

Share

On Thursday, Tanzania’s head coach, Hemed Suleiman Ali said his team will be ready for the Super Eagles of Nigeria and their other Group C opponents at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

New Telegraph reports that former, champions Tunisia and Uganda are the other countries in the group.

While the East Africans are the lowest-ranked team in the group.

Ali admitted in an interview with CAF Online that it is a tough group but insisted that they will fight hard to make it to the next round.

“We are ready. We saw who we were going to play with. I think it’s a tough group, but it’s tough for all of them. There is no easy group”.

“If you have qualified for this stage of the competition, you have to prepare. We know who we are facing, and we know how we will prepare for them. There is no other way, we have to prepare well and represent our people well at this tournament.”

The Taifa Stars will take on Nigeria in their opening fixture at the Complexe Sportif de Fès on Tuesday, December 23, 2025.

