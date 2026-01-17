AFCON 2025: Wenger Hails Intensity, Quality Of African Football Ahead Of Final

Ahead of Sunday’s final match of the 35th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) between hosts Morocco and Senegal, FIFA Chief of Global Football Development, Arsène Wenger, has commended the exceptional intensity, competitiveness and overall quality displayed by teams throughout the tournament.

Wenger, fondly known as “Le Professeur” following his illustrious managerial career at Arsenal, spoke on Friday in Rabat during a workshop with the competition’s Technical Study Group (TSG).

He described AFCON Morocco 2025 as a vivid reflection of modern football, marked by high physical demands and strong mental resilience.

“I would say overall, the competition was very intense, and it’s a characteristic of modern football,” Wenger said. “The intensity was very high. The mental attitude of all the teams was very strong, and the physical level was absolutely unbelievable.”

The former Arsenal boss also highlighted the narrow gap in quality among participating teams, noting that the competitiveness of the tournament made it difficult to predict match outcomes.

According to him, this parity underlines the growing technical maturity of African football, particularly evident in the two finalists.

“The intensity was superb, and the competition was very competitive,” he said. “When you watch the games, it’s very difficult to predict who will win, and so the levels of the teams are very close.

But at the end of the day, you have two teams in the final that had more traction, more technical level and maturity.”

Wenger further expressed his delight at seeing African coaches lead all four semi-final teams, describing it as a strong indicator of progress on the continent. He praised the organisational standards and in-game decision-making of the coaches, stressing that access to modern sports information has significantly reduced the gap between teams.

“I was impressed by the level of the coaches, and I’m very happy to see that African coaches are leading African teams,” he noted. “That is good news. It shows that the organisation level was very high and the decisions made by the coaches during the games were very good.”

He added that modern football’s fast-paced exchange of information has ensured that most teams now operate at a similar elite level. “There is no gap anymore. Information today travels very quickly, everybody is at the top level, and the marginal differences are very small,” Wenger said.

The FIFA official also lauded the work of the Technical Study Group, describing their analysis as detailed and vital for shaping the future of African football.

“This is a very important group,” Wenger said. “Having visited them today, I was impressed by the quality of their work and the passion they put into the analysis. For us, it is very useful in continuing to develop real players.”

As Morocco and Senegal prepare to clash in Sunday’s final, Wenger’s assessment reinforces the view that AFCON 2025 has set a new benchmark for intensity, competitiveness and technical excellence in African football.