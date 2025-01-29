AFCON 2025: We’ll Give Eagles Best Of Preparation – Gusua

Share

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation, (NFF) Ibrahim Gusua, has assured of adequate preparation for the Super Eagles ahead of the 2025 Africa Nations Cup to be hosted by Morocco later this year and early 2026.

After Nigeria was drawn alongside Tunisia, Uganda and Tanzania in Group C of the completion, Gusau expressed his optimism of the Super Eagles winning her fourth title after the triumphs of 1980, 1994 and 2013.

According to a report on Sports Village Square , the president’s confidence stems from the team’s recent performances and the progress made under the current coaching crew.

“It is not a bad group, as I am optimistic that we will lead the group at AFCON 2025,” he said. “We will do everything possible to ensure that the Super Eagles are well-prepared for the tournament. We are confident that they will make Nigeria proud.

Share

Please follow and like us: