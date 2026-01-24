AFCON 2025: Various Sides Of The Drama, Controversies

The 35th African Cup of Nations ended last weekend with so much drama and lots of talking points which also attracted the interest of global audience.

Without any doubt, the facilities provided by the host, Morocco, were top-notch and they are of world standard. Despite the rains experienced almost all through the tournament, the stadia were not affected in anyway.

The continental fiesta could be compared to the FIFA World Cup in terms of the facilities. Another major positive is the skills exhibited by the African players at the tournament.

The top African players abroad were able to replicate the form they exhibit in their respective teams in Europe and other parts of the world at the continental showcase.

The countries who brought basically domestic players were also glorious with collective play, cohesion and physicality noted with the African teams.

The flair was also there because there were brilliant display of skills one of which was the eventual winning goal of the final match between Senegal and Morocco.

Pape Guaye of Senegal was brilliant with his solo run and his eventual left footed shot was too much for the Moroccan keeper.

He tried similar shot few minutes later but the keeper saved it. Africa showed the world that talents are abound on the continent and it can only get better.

Sadly, the positive sides of the tournament have been overshadowed by so many controversies and drama experienced in the competition especially in the final when the match was disrupted for about 17 minutes. Let me start from officiating.

There were questionable calls by the referees especially in matches involving the home team, Morocco. Against Cameroon, Bryan Mbuemo, was infringed in the penalty area and there was no call, no yellow or penalty given.

In the semis between Nigeria and Morocco, defender Calvin Bassey was given a yellow card even though it was the Moroccan that pulled the shirt of the Fulham defender.

There are many of such plus the fact that every 50-50 balls goes to the host. It was a bad commentary for Africa. There was also the towel drama.

In the semis, the towel of Eagles goalie, Stanley Nwabali was shocked as stewards of the hosts took his towel off his post.

It was taken away. In the final, it was a shame that current African Footballer of the Year, Achraf Hakimi, was the one who took the to well of Senegal Keeper, Mendy, and threw it to a steward but the Senegalese went after the steward to retrieve it.

There incident that led to the delay in the final was a shame. The referee from DR Congo cancelled a goal scored by Senegal because of a 50-50 challenge in the box but few minutes later, he was called by VAR to give a penalty due to an infringement in the box.

It was a clear foul but the way the previous incident was dismissed without even a VAR check infuriated Senegal coach Pape Thiaw who ordered his players out to the dressing room.

With FIFA president, Giani Infatino, at the stadium in Rabat and the entire world watching, it was indeed a show of shame but in the end, reason prevailed courtesy of the ingenuity of Sadio Mane who appealed to his mates to come back. In the end, Senegal won and deservedly so in my view.

The coach has been banned and many other incidents are still being evaluated just as CAF has imposed heavy sanctions on Algeria for various misconduct against Nigeria.

CAF has the blame for compromising standards of officiating because there were no reports of any of the erring referees beings faulted for any misdemeanor.

Morocco did well with facilities but the volatile nature and the win-at-all-cost syndrome of the fan is condemnable and that informed the joy of many as Senegal won the title.

It was an irony that Morocco was given the fair play award in a tournament marred with so much controversies involving the host team.

From the Nigerian perspective, there was the bonus row during the tournament just as there outburst of Victor Osimhen against Ademola Lookman in the R16 match was a major issue.

Former Super Eagles skipper and coach, Sunday Oliseh argued in a postcard that it was that outburst that affected Lookman and also stopped Nigeria from going all the way to win the tournament. He stressed that despite his talent, Osimhen should not be bigger than his colleagues and Nigeria.

I agree totally. The just concluded AFCON 20 2025 was a full dose of great skills, high football standards, drama and controversies. The fallouts will linger on till the kick off of the next edition to be hosted by Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya.