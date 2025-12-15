AFCON 2025: Uzoho Dismisses Rivalry Claims with Nwabali

Francis Uzoho has dismissed claims of rivalry with current Super Eagles number one Stanley Nwabali, describing their relationship as one founded on mutual respect and support.

What Uzoho Said

“Stanley is my brother. We helped each other; I helped him, and he helped me. He’s a good guy, and I have a very close relationship with him,” he said.

Uzoho stressed that every player called up to the national team must be ready to step up and perform when given the opportunity.

“Anyone called up to the national team is ready. If you’re not ready, you won’t be called up. I believe the technical crew and the scouts know what they’re doing. When they invite someone, it’s because they believe the player is ready to represent the country,” he explained.

Nigeria will enter the 2025 AFCON seeking to improve on their runners-up finish at the previous tournament, where they fell 2–1 to hosts Ivory Coast in the final.

The Super Eagles are aiming to secure a fourth African crown, having previously lifted the trophy in 1980, 1994, and 2013.