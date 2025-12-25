Tunisian midfielder Hannibal Mejbri has said the Carthage Eagles are buoyed by confidence and momentum following their 3–1 win over Uganda as they prepare for their African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 Group C clash with Nigeria in Fès.

Mejbri, who spoke on Thursday said his side’s convincing opening win at the ongoing AFCON has laid the foundation for a strong tournament, especially as they look ahead to a key clash with Nigeria.

The Carthage Eagles started their AFCON 2025 campaign in style on Tuesday, securing a 3–1 victory over Uganda in their Group C opener.

The result earned Tunisia maximum points and moved them to the top of the group on goal difference.

What Mejbri Said:

Speaking after the match, Hannibal emphasized the significance of beginning the tournament with a strong and positive result.

READ ALSO:

He said, “It was important for us to start with a victory. Obviously, it gives us momentum going into the next games.”

The eagerly awaited encounter between Tunisia and Nigeria is set to take place at the Complexe Sportif de Fès.

For Hannibal and his teammates, the confidence drawn from the victory over Uganda could be crucial against a Super Eagles side known for its attacking threat and big-match experience.

Elsewhere in Group C, Uganda and Tanzania will meet in a regional showdown, with both sides seeking to reignite their qualification hopes after opening-day defeats.