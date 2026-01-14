Super Eagles of Nigeria captain, William Troost-Ekong, and defender, Ola Aina, have sent solidarity and encouragement messages to the Nigerian national team ahead of their semi-final clash against Morocco.

In separate videos shared on the official X page of Super Eagles, on Wednesday, the duo praised the team’s performances at the tournament and urged the players to remain united and enjoy the moment.

Troost-Ekong, who captained Nigeria to the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), said he was proud of the team’s progress and confident of victory against the host nation.

“My brothers, the day is here, and I cannot tell you how excited I am to watch you guys beat Morocco tonight. I’m more than proud to have been a part of your team and what you guys are achieving now,” he said.

The centre-back noted how the Super Eagles had improved with each game, adding that the team’s midfield balance and rotation were now yielding positive results.

“It’s been game after game, getting better and better. The rotation is working now,” he stated.

Troost-Ekong further predicted that a win over Morocco would propel Nigeria to the title.

“If you win this game against Morocco, you guys are going to lift the trophy. Stick together, enjoy the moment,” he added.

He also urged the players to cherish the semi-final experience, describing it as one of the most memorable moments in a footballer’s career.

“These moments only come sometimes in life. Enjoy it because it’s going to be some of the best moments of your life, stick together and fight together,” he said.

In his message, Ola Aina also praised the players and the technical crew, commending their collective effort at the competition.

“I just want to wish you guys all the very best in the semi-finals. To all the players, the technical crew, the manager, coaches, physios and doctors, everyone that are there is doing a fantastic job,” Aina said.

The Nottingham Forest defender added that it had been impressive watching the Super Eagles perform to their potential.

“It’s been amazing seeing you guys play the way we know you can play. I’ll be rooting for you from home, sending you all my prayers and well wishes man,” he added.

The Super Eagles will take on host nation Morocco today as they continue their push for a place in the final.