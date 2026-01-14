AFCON 2025: Troost-Ekong Hails Chelle’s Midfield Masterstroke

Former Nigerian captain and defensive stalwart, William Troost-Ekong, has officially endorsed the tactical brilliance of coach Eric Chelle, highlighting the “diamond in midfield” that has turned the Super Eagles into Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025’s most formidable side.

In a heartfelt video message sent from Saudi Arabia just hours before Nigeria’s semi-final clash with Morocco, Troost-Ekong went beyond words of encouragement, providing an insightful technical analysis on why the Super Eagles are now virtually “Unplayable.”

“Coach, I have to say your diamond in midfield and the rotation is working now. I can’t wait to watch the game later,” Troost-Ekong said in the clip, which has since gone viral among Nigerian supporters.

Midfield Masterstroke: Unveiling The Diamond

Troost-Ekong’s glowing endorsement of Chelle’s tactical approach highlights the strategic brilliance driving Nigeria’s record-breaking AFCON run.

For years, the Super Eagles leaned heavily on individual flair, but under Chelle’s guidance, they have evolved into a team defined by disciplined, systematic tactical mastery.

The Setup: Chelle’s 4-4-2 diamond (or 4-3-1-2) utilises a disciplined anchor (usually Wilfred Ndidi), two hard-working “shuttlers” in Alex Iwobi and Frank Onyeka, and Ademola Lookman at the tip.

The Result: This structure has unlocked the Super Eagles’ true potential, providing a solid defensive base while giving Victor Osimhen, Lookman and Akor Adam the freedom to devastate defences.

The Stats: The system, which has led Nigeria to join an elite team in AFCON history, has delivered 14 goals in 5 matches, the highest in the tournament, and more “big chances created” (26) than any other nation in Morocco.

Seal Of Approval From Captain Chelle When a captain of William Troost-Ekong’s stature—a leader who has played under legendary coaches and guided Nigeria to multiple AFCON podiums—publicly lauds a coach’s tactical innovation in the midst of a tournament, it sends a clear message: Nigeria has finally struck the perfect balance between talent and system. Troost-Ekong’s note that “the rotation is working” underscores Chelle’s masterful squad management. Whether it’s deploying Raphael Onyedika to close out matches or weaving Akor Adams seamlessly into the frontline, every move within the diamond feels deliberate, strategic, and far from reactive. Tonight, as the Super Eagles prepare to face the Atlas Lions in Rabat, the diamond faces its ultimate test under pressure. With Wilfred Ndidi suspended, the system’s resilience will be scrutinised. Yet, with Troost-Ekong’s ringing endorsement echoing in their minds, the Eagles step onto the pitch confident that their success is built on a foundation of tactical precision. As the former captain put it: the system is functioning, the players are thriving within it, and the trophy is now just two victories away.