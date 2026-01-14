AFCON 2025: Troost-Ekong Hails Chelle’s Midfield Masterstroke

Former Nigerian captain and defensive stalwart, William Troost-Ekong, has officially endorsed the tactical brilliance of coach Eric Chelle, highlighting the “diamond in midfield” that has turned the Super Eagles into Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025’s most formidable side.
In a heartfelt video message sent from Saudi Arabia just hours before Nigeria’s semi-final clash with Morocco, Troost-Ekong went beyond words of encouragement, providing an insightful technical analysis on why the Super Eagles are now virtually “Unplayable.”
“Coach, I have to say your diamond in midfield and the rotation is working now. I can’t wait to watch the game later,” Troost-Ekong said in the clip, which has since gone viral among Nigerian supporters.
Midfield Masterstroke: Unveiling The Diamond
Troost-Ekong’s glowing endorsement of Chelle’s tactical approach highlights the strategic brilliance driving Nigeria’s record-breaking AFCON run.
For years, the Super Eagles leaned heavily on individual flair, but under Chelle’s guidance, they have evolved into a team defined by disciplined, systematic tactical mastery.
READ ALSO:
- AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Believe Chelle Must Stay
- AFCON 2025 Semi-Finals: Betting Tips & Preview
- AFCON 2025: Osimhen Praises Chelle For S’Eagles Run
The Setup: Chelle’s 4-4-2 diamond (or 4-3-1-2) utilises a disciplined anchor (usually Wilfred Ndidi), two hard-working “shuttlers” in Alex Iwobi and Frank Onyeka, and Ademola Lookman at the tip.
The Result: This structure has unlocked the Super Eagles’ true potential, providing a solid defensive base while giving Victor Osimhen, Lookman and Akor Adam the freedom to devastate defences.
The Stats: The system, which has led Nigeria to join an elite team in AFCON history, has delivered 14 goals in 5 matches, the highest in the tournament, and more “big chances created” (26) than any other nation in Morocco.