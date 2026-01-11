AFCON 2025: Tinubu Hails S’Eagles Over Quarter-Final Win

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday hailed Super Eagles of Nigeria for their commanding 2-0 victory over Algeria in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Saturday January 10.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the Nigeria booked a place in the semi-final with a commanding performance at the Grand Stade de Marrakech, ending Algeria’s impressive defensive run in the tournament.

The Desert Foxes had conceded just one goal prior to the encounter, but were undone by Nigeria’s intensity and clinical finishing in the second half.

Reacting to the win, President Tinubu lauded the Nigerian team for their emphatic and brilliant display as they progress in the tournament.

Taking to his X handle, the President wrote, “Brilliant performance… inspiring. Go, Super Eagles! You have the support of all Nigerians,” he wrote, with hashtags #Naija4TheWin and #AFCON2025.

After a goalless first half, Nigeria took the lead in the 47th minute through Victor Osimhen’s header from Bruno Onyemaechi’s cross.

Ten minutes later, Akor Adams doubled the advantage following a precise assist from Osimhen, set up by Alex Iwobi.

Nigeria dominated throughout, creating multiple chances and keeping Algeria under pressure, while Algeria failed to register a single shot on target.

Late substitutions, including Moses Simon, helped Nigeria control the closing stages comfortably.