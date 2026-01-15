Nigerian billionaire Abdul Samad Rabiu has confirmed he will honour the $500,000 pledge he initially made to the Super Eagles for a win over Morocco, despite their loss to the Atlas Lions in the semi-final of the ongoing 2025:African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Nigerian team fell to the hosts in a tense penalty shootout after a 120-minute stalemate.

Impressed by the determination and performance of Eric Chelle’s side, the BUA Group Chairman has chosen to reward the players with a generous cash gift.

What Abdulsammad Rabiu Said:

Taking to his official social media page on Thursday, Nigerian billionaire and a leading industrialist with major interests in cement, sugar, and other key sectors, Abdul Samad Rabiu praised the Super Eagles for their effort despite the semi-final loss and confirmed he would honour his $500,000 pledge.

“To our brave Super Eagles, you fought with your hearts, gave your all, and showed true courage and determination on the pitch. Though it wasn’t meant to be this time, you have made every Nigerian proud,” he wrote.

“Sometimes, even our best efforts don’t bring the outcome we hope for, but the spirit, passion, and unity you displayed are what truly matter. You left everything on the field, and that is worthy of celebration.

“As a token of appreciation for your remarkable journey and effort, I am still going ahead to fulfil the pledge of $500,000 USD. This is in recognition of your hard work, dedication, and the joy you have brought to our nation.

“Keep your heads high, Super Eagles – the experience, lessons, and spirit will fuel even greater success next time. Nigeria will always be proud of you, and we believe in your future victories!”

New Telegraph, had earlier reported that Abdul Samad Rabiu had pledged significant financial rewards to the national team ahead of the AFCON semi-final.

In a tweet, Rabiu outlined a $500,000 bonus for a semi-final victory, $50,000 for each goal scored, and an additional $1,000,000 for winning the final, with $100,000 for every goal scored in the championship match.