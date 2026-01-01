The Super Eagles of Nigeria now know their opponents for the Round of 16 at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), as confirmed by New Telegraph.

Mozambique’s Mambas now stand between Eric Chelle’s Super Eagles and a place in the AFCON 2025 quarter-finals.

Nigeria secured their spot in the knockout stage with a perfect Group C run, claiming maximum points from victories over Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda.

Who’ll S’Eagles Face In AFCON 2025 Round Of 16?

The three-time African champions return to the familiar 35,000-capacity Complexe Sportif de Fès to take on Mozambique in an AFCON 2025 Round of 16 clash on Monday, January 5, with kick-off scheduled for 8 pm.

Having already secured qualification, Nigeria rotated their squad for the final group match against Uganda, yet still recorded a convincing 3–1 victory, further underlining the depth and strength of Eric Chelle’s side as they head into the knockout stage.

How Nigeria Vs Mozambique Was Decided

Nigeria topped Group C with a flawless record, collecting maximum points from victories over Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda to book a place in the Round of 16. Their perfect group-stage performance also secured a favourable position in the knockout draw.

Mozambique, on the other hand, progressed from their group after a mixed run of results. The Mambas began with a loss to defending champions Côte d’Ivoire, responded with a vital 3–2 win against Gabon, and then suffered a narrow 2–1 defeat to Cameroon in their final group fixture.

Despite the setbacks, those results were enough to see Mozambique advance to the last 16, where they now face Nigeria.

Head-to-head: Nigeria vs Mozambique

Historically, Nigeria have held the advantage in this fixture, winning four of their five previous meetings with Mozambique. Their only AFCON clash came at the 2010 tournament in Angola, where the Super Eagles recorded a convincing 3–0 victory in Lubango.

Nigeria have also enjoyed success in friendly encounters, edging Mozambique 1–0 in Maputo in August 1999 and claiming a narrow 3–2 win in Portugal in October 2023.

The two sides also met during the 2010 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, playing out a goalless draw in Maputo before Nigeria secured a dramatic 1–0 victory in Abuja, with Obinna Nsofor scoring deep into stoppage time to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

With confidence high after an impressive group-stage showing, Nigeria head into the clash as favourites, though Mozambique will be eager to spring a surprise in Fes.