AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Player Ratings vs Tanzania

Super Eagles tailsman, Ademola Lookman was the decisive figure for Nigeria match against Tunisia on Tuesday night, December 23, scoring the winning goal to seal a crucial victory in the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) opening match.
Lookman once again underlined his importance to the national team as he delivered a match-winning performance to edged past Tanzania 2–1 in their opening fixture.
The 2024 CAF African Player of the Year rose to the occasion after Nigeria’s initial lead, given by Semi Ajayi, was cancelled out by a resilient Tanzanian equaliser.
With the contest delicately poised, Lookman stepped up to restore Nigeria’s advantage, sealing a hard-fought victory and ensuring the Super Eagles began their AFCON campaign on a positive note.
The Super Eagles secured victory over Tanzania in their AFCON opening match, even as their usually dependable star delivered a below-par performance.
But despite the positive result, the overall performance fell short of expectations.
While the likes of Alex Iwobi delivered standout displays, others, including Victor Osimhen struggled to make their usual impact, raising questions about the Super Eagles’ credentials as title contenders.
Below are the full player ratings from Nigeria’s victory over Tanzania.
Stanley Nwabali (4/10):
Stanley Nwabali was largely untroubled throughout the match, but appeared uncertain in the few moments he was called into action.
He also showed a lapse in concentration for Tanzania’s goal, choosing to raise his hand to appeal for offside rather than adjusting his positioning to deal with Charles M’Mombwa’s effort.
Bright Osayi-Samuel (5/10):
Osayi-Samuel put in a solid defensive shift but struggled to make an impact in attack. While he found himself in promising positions, his delivery into the box was slow and lacked conviction.
Semi Ajayi (6.5/10):
Semi Ajayi opened the scoring for Nigeria with a powerful header from Alex Iwobi’s cross in the 36th minute.
He also put in a solid defensive display, though a few moments of uncertainty crept into his performance at the back.
Calvin Bassey (5/10):
Bassey endured a rare off-day in defence for the Super Eagles. While his ball-playing ability remained key to Nigeria’s build-up, his defensive work on the day raised some concerns.
He was shaky and unassured in situations. He also showed poor timing on critical defensive situations including the goal Nigeria let in.
Zaidu Sanusi (4/10):
Zaidu Sanusi endured a difficult outing on both ends of the pitch. The goal Nigeria conceded originated from his flank, where M’Mombwa slipped in behind him to score, while his contribution in attack was equally disappointing as he squandered promising positions with poor deliveries into the box.
Wilfred Ndidi (6/10):
Ndidi’s debut as Super Eagles captain ended on a high note with a victory. The midfielder was a commanding presence in the center of the park, recording three interceptions and nine ball recoveries.
Alex Iwobi (8/10):
Alex Iwobi was undoubtedly Nigeria’s standout performer on the night. He set up the opener with a perfectly weighted cross for Semi Ajayi and nearly added a second assist when he threaded a pass through to Osimhen in goal.
Iwobi was at the heart of everything positive the Super Eagles produced, showcasing the same high level of play he has displayed all season for Fulham, earning him New Telegraph’ Man of the Match award.
Samuel Chukwueze (6/10):
Samuel Chukwueze was a constant threat during his 57 minutes on the pitch, emerging as the Super Eagles’ most dangerous attacking player in the first half and the team’s main creative spark.
Tanzania struggled to contain his runs through central areas, and his incisive passing created excellent opportunities for Akor Adams and Victor Osimhen. However, he also missed a clear chance that he arguably should have converted.
Ademola Lookman (7/10):
Just as Mohamed Salah stepped up to score the winner for Egypt against Zimbabwe, star players often shine in the crucial moments.
Ademola Lookman delivered for the Super Eagles in heroic fashion, collecting the ball in the central area, weaving past his marker, and firing a precise finish with his weaker foot to secure Nigeria’s opening victory.
But Lookman’s impact went beyond the goal. He remained lively throughout the match, creating several chances with incisive throughballs to the strikers.
Akor Adams (5/10):
Akor Adams showed promise in the first half, but he missed a key opportunity to put Nigeria ahead when Samuel Chukwueze threaded him through on goal early in the match. His influence faded as the game progressed, and he was eventually substituted before the hour mark.
Victor Osimhen (4/10):
According to the official Opta statistics, Osimhen missed just one big chance—but it often felt like far more to viewers at home.
He appeared a bit overeager with his shooting and lacked the relentless pressing we’ve come to expect, perhaps following coaching instructions to conserve energy.
His teammates created multiple opportunities for him, yet when he didn’t fail to beat the keeper, he either fired tame shots or sent his attempts over the bar.