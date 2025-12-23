AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Player Ratings vs Tanzania

Super Eagles tailsman, Ademola Lookman was the decisive figure for Nigeria match against Tunisia on Tuesday night, December 23, scoring the winning goal to seal a crucial victory in the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) opening match.

Lookman once again underlined his importance to the national team as he delivered a match-winning performance to edged past Tanzania 2–1 in their opening fixture.

The 2024 CAF African Player of the Year rose to the occasion after Nigeria’s initial lead, given by Semi Ajayi, was cancelled out by a resilient Tanzanian equaliser.

With the contest delicately poised, Lookman stepped up to restore Nigeria’s advantage, sealing a hard-fought victory and ensuring the Super Eagles began their AFCON campaign on a positive note.