AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Edge Tanzania 2-1 In Group C Opener

Nigeria began their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 campaign on a winning note after defeating Tanzania 2-1 in their Group C opening match at the Complexe Sportif de Fes on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles started brightly, asserting control in midfield and pushing forward with intent, although Tanzania’s Taifa Stars remained dangerous on the counter and tested Nigeria’s defence at intervals.

Nigeria’s early dominance eventually paid off in the 36th minute when defender Semi Ajayi powered a header past the goalkeeper from an inviting Alex Iwobi cross, sending the Super Eagles into the break with a 1-0 advantage.

Tanzania responded with renewed energy after halftime and drew level just two minutes into the second half. Charles M’Mombwa reacted quickest to a loose ball in the box, firing home to make it 1-1 and momentarily shift the momentum.

Nigeria, however, showed composure and reclaimed the lead in the 55th minute through Ademola Lookman, who produced a precise left-footed strike from outside the area to restore the Super Eagles’ advantage.

The victory gives Nigeria a crucial three points as they look to build momentum in Group C, while Tanzania will seek a positive response in their next fixture.