AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Believe Chelle Must Stay

Nigeria cannot afford to lose Eric Chelle, whose leadership has transformed the Super Eagles, no matter the outcome of their AFCON 2025 semi-final clash with Morocco.

The discussion over Eric Chelle’s future with the Super Eagles has gone beyond ordinary managerial debate in the Nigerian Football Association (NFA).

As the Franco-Malian coach prepares to guide his team into a high-stakes semi-final against Morocco, one point is clear: keeping him at the helm has become a matter of national sporting significance, regardless of the result tonight.

Tactical Mastery Paying Off

Since taking charge in January 2025, Eric Chelle has overseen a transformation of the Super Eagles that goes far beyond mere results.

Traditionally known for defensive caution and measured build-up play, Nigeria has blossomed into a dynamic attacking force that has captured the attention of African football fans.

The numbers speak for themselves: the Super Eagles have scored 14 goals in just five matches at AFCON 2025, the highest tally in the tournament and only two short of the 16-goal record set by Cote d’Ivoire in 2008.

What sets Chelle apart is not just the volume of goals, but the precision and structure behind them.

His tactical system shifting seamlessly from a 4-3-1-2 diamond to a 4-3-3 has solved a puzzle that stymied previous coaches: how to maximise the talents of attacking stars like Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

Where others struggled to fit Nigeria’s attacking assets into a cohesive plan, Chelle has built a system in which all can thrive.

A Perfect Competitive Run

Eric Chelle’s credentials extend far beyond offensive brilliance. Since taking charge, the Super Eagles have remained unbeaten in regulation time, including a flawless five-match winning streak at AFCON 2025, with commanding victories over continental heavyweights Tunisia and Algeria.

His broader record is equally impressive: 11 wins, five draws, and a single defeat in a friendly against Egypt in the build-up to the tournament. Nigeria currently leads AFCON 2025 in Expected Goals (12.8) and Big Chances created (26), underscoring the consistency and potency of their attacking play.

Equally significant is Chelle’s ability to maintain squad harmony amid challenges. Nigerian football has often struggled with off-field distractions, yet Chelle has demonstrated exceptional crisis management.

When players threatened to boycott training on January 7 over a bonus dispute with the Nigerian Football Federation, he acted as a vital mediator, preventing a disruption that could have jeopardised the campaign.

He also handled tensions between Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman during a match with discretion and professionalism.

The matter was resolved internally, and the duo combined for a goal shortly after a testament to Chelle’s man-management skills.

Senior players have embraced his leadership. Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze have publicly praised his clear tactical vision and the defined roles he has set for each squad member, bringing a level of organisation and focus long absent from previous regimes.

The Risks Of Changing Managers

Nigeria’s recent coaching history offers a cautionary tale about the dangers of constant managerial turnover. The revolving door of Jose Peseiro, Augustine Eguavoen, and Finidi George over the past three years disrupted long-term planning and tactical consistency.

Eric Chelle represents the first real chance for sustained stability in nearly a decade. His system is taking shape, the team’s identity is becoming clear, and terminating his tenure now after reaching an AFCON semi-final and modernising Nigeria’s playing style risks plunging the national team back into administrative chaos just as preparations for the 2027 cycle should be accelerating.

The urgency surrounding Chelle’s contract has grown amid interest from rival nations. Tunisia, smarting from their defeat to Nigeria in Morocco, have reportedly tabled an offer worth $100,000 per month, double their current pay, to lead their World Cup qualifying campaign. Angola is said to have made a similar approach, aiming to significantly improve on its existing $50,000 monthly salary.

While Chelle’s contract includes a semi-final-triggered extension clause, the Nigerian Football Federation must now move beyond a basic renewal. A comprehensive, long-term package reflecting his achievements and market value is essential to secure the future of the Super Eagles.

Tonight’s challenge and beyond

Chelle will have to manage the Super Eagles without captain Wilfred Ndidi, who misses the semi-final through suspension, and has hinted at possible tactical tweaks, potentially using a lower defensive block to conserve energy against the tournament hosts.

Yet the case for his retention goes far beyond any single result. Whether Nigeria reaches the final or exits tonight, Chelle has already laid the foundations for success: a clear tactical identity, impressive statistical performance, strong crisis management, and the trust and respect of his players.

The challenge for Nigerian football administrators is whether they can prioritise long-term stability over short-term reaction.

With Eric Chelle at the helm, the Super Eagles may have finally found the consistent leadership that has eluded them for more than a decade. Securing his future is not just a contractual decision, it is a strategic imperative for a nation determined to reclaim its place at the summit of African football.