Former Nigerian international Super Eagles midfielder Garba Lawal has urged the Super Eagles to stay fully focused ahead of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group C clash with Tunisia.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Nigeria opened their AFCON 2025 campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Tanzania on Tuesday, while Tunisia signalled their strength with a 3-1 victory against Uganda.

What Lawal Said:

In an interview with Footy Africa, Lawal praised Nigeria’s strong start but emphasised that the team’s true challenge is still to come.

“It’s a fantastic start, and in every tournament, winning the first game is very important. The result brings some relief and reduces the pressure,” Lawal said.

He added, “That’s a good thing, especially with the next match coming up against Tunisia, who also defeated Uganda. I know it’s going to be tough, but the players must remain focused.”

The former midfielder pointed out that North African teams often present both tactical and psychological challenges, making discipline and focus crucial for the Super Eagles. With Nigeria and Tunisia both on three points, Saturday’s clash could decide the Group C leader and provide a potentially easier path in the knockout stages.