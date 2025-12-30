The group stage of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), currently ongoing in Morocco, has already produced drama and disappointment, with six countries bowing out of the tournament as the competition heats up.

New Telegraph reports that as the 2025 AFCON heads into its decisive phase, a number of teams have already seen their title hopes cut short.

So far, six nations have bowed out of the tournament: Botswana, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Zimbabwe, Zambia, and Comoros.

Botswana were the first to be eliminated after failing to register a single point in their opening fixtures. They were soon joined by Equatorial Guinea and Gabon, both of whom struggled to find form on Moroccan soil.

The elimination list expanded on Monday night when Zambia crashed out following a convincing 3–0 loss to the host nation.

Zimbabwe and Comoros also exited the competition, with Comoros becoming the first third-placed side unable to accumulate enough points to remain in contention.

Focus now shifts to Group C, where all four teams are still mathematically alive, even though Nigeria have already sealed top spot with a match to spare.

The Super Eagles, perfect so far in the group, take on Uganda today and will be keen to maintain their flawless record.

Uganda’s Cranes currently sit at the bottom of the table with one point, level with Tanzania but behind on goal difference.

For Paul Put’s men, only a famous victory against the three-time champions will be enough to keep their knockout-stage dream alive.