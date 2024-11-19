AFCON 2025: Shambolic Eagles Fall At Home

Share

…lose 2-1 to Rwanda in Uyo as Benin qualify

The Super Eagles yesterday produced an embarrassing performance in their last Group D match of the 2025 African Cup of Nations against Rwanda, succumbing to a 2-1 defeat in the hands of the Wasps at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

Substitute Samuel Chukwueze opened the scoring for the Super Eagles,, but Rwanda grabbed two goals in three minutes to claim their first-ever win over Nigeria.

Despite the disappointing home loss, the Super Eagles won Group D with 11 points from six matches. Rwanda finished on eight points but failed to qualify after Benin held hosts Libya to a goalless draw in Tripoli to go through to Morocco 2025 on a better goal difference. Chukwueze.

raced the heart of the crowded Rwanda defence before he delivered a low shot that beat the goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari.

However, Rwanda drew level in the 72nd minute, when Jummy Mutsinzi headed home a header beyond goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

The visitors then pulled ahead three minutes later through Innocent Nshuti. In the 50th minute, a header by Victor Boniface off Moses Simon corner was saved by the outstanding Rwanda goalkeeper, who was Man of the Match when both teams played out a scoreless draw in Kigali in September.

