AFCON 2025: Seven Standout Eagles In Group Stage

Nigeria’s Super Eagles made a strong statement in the group stage of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. The team won all three matches in Group C and finished with the maximum nine points.

They started with a 2–1 victory over Tanzania, followed it up with a hardfought 3–2 win against Tunisia, and ended the group stage with a convincing 3–1 win over Uganda.

This made Nigeria the only team with a perfect record at the tournament so far, according to the Nigeria Football Federation, with only Algeria still in a position to possibly match that achievement. Under head coach Eric Chelle, the Super Eagles have played attacking and confident football.

His approach enabled many players to express themselves freely and showcase qualities that fans had not seen in recent times. The team looked well-organised, energetic, and united, and several players stood out during the group stage. Below are seven Super Eagles players who made a big impact in the first round of AFCON 2025.

1. Calvin Bassey

Calvin Bassey has grown into a key figure in Nigeria’s defence. Playing in his second A F – CON tournament, the Fulham defender showed maturity and leadership.

He was strong in tackles, calm on the ball, and always ready to cover for his teammates. Many Super Eagles fans believe Bassey has been Nigeria’s best player so far in the competition. Even when the team was under pressure, he remained steady and dependable, making him the most reliable defender in the squad.

2. Ademola Lookman

Ademola Lookman, who won the 2024 African Footballer of the Year award, continued his fine form at AFCON 2025. He was Nigeria’s most dangerous attacking player in the group stage. In just two matches, he scored two goals and provided two assists.

Although he did not feature in the win against Uganda, his impact in the other games was clear. Before the tournament, Lookman said he understood the high expectations from Nigerian fans, especially after his performance at AFCON 2023, and he has lived up to those expectations.

3. Alex Iwobi

Alex Iwobi is often one of the most criticised players in the Super Eagles team, but his performances in the group stage changed many opinions. He played an important role in midfield, helping the team move the ball forward and control games.

Against Tanzania, Iwobi provided the assists for both goals, showing his creativity and vision. His overall display earned him praise from fans, with many believing he deserved the man of the match award in that game.

4. Samuel Chukwueze

Samuel Chukwueze is widely known for his skill and pace, but he has sometimes struggled with consistency for both club and country. At AFCON 2025, however, he has looked more c o n f i d e n t and effective. In the 3–1 win over Ugan- da, Chukwueze played a major role by providing two assists for Raphael Onyedika. He also worked hard throughout the match, tracking back when needed and causing problems for defenders with his dribbling and movement.

5. Raphael Onyedika

Raphael Onyedika has long been a favourite among Nigerian fans, many of whom have called for him to get more playing time in the national team. When he was given the chance to start against Uganda, he made the most of it. Onyedika scored two excellent goals and dominated the midfield with his energy and intelligence. His outstanding performance earned him the official man of the match award from CAF and proved why fans have always believed in him.

6. Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen remains one of the biggest stars at AFCON 2025 and one of Nigeria’s most important players. Although he has scored only one goal so far — which came against Tunisia — his overall contribution has been very valuable.

Osimhen’s presence alone worries defenders, and his constant running, pressing, and defensive effort help the team a lot. He links up, plays well and creates space for his teammates. He also captained the Super Eagles for the first time in the 3–1 victory over Uganda, a match where the players clearly enjoyed playing with him, leading the team on the pitch.

With a perfect group stage record and several players in top form, the Super Eagles have given Nigerians strong reasons to believe as the tournament moves into the knockout stage. The performances so far suggest that the team is well-prepared to go far in AFCON 2025.

7. Adams Akor

Adams Akor was one of the pleasant surprises of the group stage for the Super Eagles. The young striker impressed with his energy, discipline, and confidence whenever he was on the pitch. His partnership with Osimhen has been a nightmare for opposing defences because of his boundless runs skills.

Akor kept things simple, made smart passes, and worked hard for the team. His calm approach and willingness to take responsibility showed that he is a player for the future and someone the coaching staff can trust in big games.