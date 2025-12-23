Bayern Munich forward Nicolas Jackson has emerged as an early frontrunner for the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Golden Boot following his standout performance in Senegal’s victory over Botswana.

Senegal kicked off their 2025 AFCON campaign with an impressive 3-0 victory over Botswana.

Chelsea loanee Nicolas Jackson struck twice for the Teranga Lions, and Cherif Ndiaye added a late third in the final minute of normal time, securing a comfortable win for Senegal.

Senegal Vs Botswana: How It Happened

Senegal began their AFCON campaign brightly, creating several early chances, but Botswana’s goalkeeper, Goitseone Phoko, was crucial in keeping the score level, making multiple saves, including stops from Nicolas Jackson and Sadio Mané.

