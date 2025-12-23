Despite Botswana’s efforts, Senegal’s attack remained relentless. Just before halftime, Jackson broke the deadlock, converting a cross from Ismail Jakobs to put the Teranga Lions ahead.
In the second half, Senegal kept up the pressure, and Jackson doubled the lead in the 58th minute with a precise finish set up by Ismaïla Sarr.
Although Phoko continued to keep Botswana in the game with further key saves including another stop from Mané Senegal were firmly in control.
Jackson narrowly missed a chance for a hat-trick, but the victory was sealed in the dying moments when Cherif Ndiaye scored from a Cheikh Sabaly assist.
The win moves Senegal above DR Congo to the top of Group D on goal difference. Senegal will face DR Congo next, while Botswana will aim for their first-ever AFCON victory in their upcoming clash with Benin.