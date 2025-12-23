New Telegraph

December 24, 2025
AFCON 2025: Senegal Vs Botswana – Nicolas Jackson Sends Early Warning After Win

Senegal vs Botswana: Nicolas Jackson Issues AFCON Warning After Win

Nicolas Jackson has emerged as an early frontrunner for the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Golden Boot following his standout performance in Senegal's victory over Botswana.

Senegal kicked off their 2025 AFCON campaign with an impressive 3-0 victory over Botswana.

Chelsea loanee Nicolas Jackson struck twice for the Teranga Lions, and Cherif Ndiaye added a late third in the final minute of normal time, securing a comfortable win for Senegal.

Senegal  Vs Botswana: How It Happened

Senegal vs Botswana: Nicolas Jackson Issues AFCON Warning After Win

Senegal began their AFCON campaign brightly, creating several early chances, but Botswana’s goalkeeper, Goitseone Phoko, was crucial in keeping the score level, making multiple saves, including stops from Nicolas Jackson and Sadio Mané.

Despite Botswana’s efforts, Senegal’s attack remained relentless. Just before halftime, Jackson broke the deadlock, converting a cross from Ismail Jakobs to put the Teranga Lions ahead.

In the second half, Senegal kept up the pressure, and Jackson doubled the lead in the 58th minute with a precise finish set up by Ismaïla Sarr.

Although Phoko continued to keep Botswana in the game with further key saves including another stop from Mané Senegal were firmly in control.

Jackson narrowly missed a chance for a hat-trick, but the victory was sealed in the dying moments when Cherif Ndiaye scored from a Cheikh Sabaly assist.

The win moves Senegal above DR Congo to the top of Group D on goal difference. Senegal will face DR Congo next, while Botswana will aim for their first-ever AFCON victory in their upcoming clash with Benin.

