Senegal booked their place in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a 3-1 victory over Sudan, coming from behind to become the first team to reach the last eight of the tournament.

The Teranga Lions were stunned early on when Sudan grabbed a surprise lead inside six minutes. Aamir Abdallah produced a moment of brilliance, firing home from distance to give the underdogs an unexpected advantage and briefly silence the Senegalese support.

Senegal responded with authority and were quickly back on level terms through Pape Gueye.

The midfielder showcased his quality from the edge of the penalty area, rifling a powerful effort past the Sudan goalkeeper to restore parity.

Gueye was not finished there, completing the turnaround later in the first half with another well-struck shot from outside the box to put Senegal firmly in control heading into the interval.

With their confidence restored, Senegal dictated the tempo for much of the second half, limiting Sudan’s attacking threat and probing for a decisive third goal.

That assurance finally arrived in the 77th minute when substitute Ibrahim Mbaye made an immediate impact, thumping home a clinical finish to put the result beyond doubt.

The victory underlined Senegal’s credentials as one of the favourites for the title and maintained their momentum in the competition. Having lifted the trophy in 2021, they now move into the quarter-finals with belief and balance across the pitch.

Senegal will next face either Mali or Tunisia, who meet later in the day, as they continue their quest for another continental crown. Sudan, despite their early promise, bowed out with heads held high after pushing the champions before being undone by quality and experience.