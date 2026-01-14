AFCON 2025 Semi-Finals: Betting Tips & Preview

The ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has reached a thrilling stage as the quarter-finals take centre stage, with Africa’s biggest football nations battling for a place in the last four.

With fine margins likely to decide each tie, current form, head-to-head history and key player performances offer valuable insight for bettors.

Here are carefully selected betting tips for the 2025 AFCON semi-finals, highlighting the strongest value picks across the fixture.

1. Senegal Vs Egypt

The first semi-final sees Senegal face Egypt at the Ibn Batouta Stadium. The Lions of Teranga narrowly defeated Mali in the last round, while Egypt booked their place in the semi-final thanks to a thrilling 3-2 win over defending champions Ivory Coast.

These two teams met in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final, which saw Senegal prevail following a nerve-shredding penalty shootout.

Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah both featured in that tight contest just under four years ago, and the former Liverpool teammates are set to once again go toe-to-toe on Wednesday evening.

Senegal have played with a quiet confidence throughout this year’s Africa Cup of Nations. Pape Thiaw’s men cruised through the group stages and handled the first two knockout rounds with minimal fuss, sweeping aside Sudan in the last sixteen before edging past Mali in Tangier. Meanwhile, Egypt are growing in stature with every passing round.

The Pharaohs reached the last eight without ever really hitting top gear, although they did need extra time to overcome a stubborn Benin outfit in the Round of 16 following a solid if unspectacular group stage campaign. Prediction: Over 2.5 goals

2. Morocco Vs Nigeria

On Saturday, Nigeria made it through to a record 17th Africa Cup of Nations semi-final thanks to a convincing 2-0 victory over Algeria. After finishing as runners-up in 2023, the Super Eagles will be looking to go one further this time, but first must navigate past a strong Morocco outfit.

The Atlas Lions delivered an assured performance in their quarter-final tie, comfortably defeating Cameroon in Rabat. Having last won this competition way back in 1976, the hosts will be desperate to end their 50-year drought on home soil.

This is Morocco’s first appearance in the AFCON semi-finals for more than two decades, having not featured in the last four since eventually finishing as runners-up in 2004.

The Moroccans have exploited their home advantage throughout the competition and are now considered favourites to be crowned champions.

Nigeria have arguably performed better than any other side in Morocco. Having already scored 14 goals, the Super Eagles are the competition’s current top scorers.

They dominated Algeria for the entire 90 minutes during Saturday’s quarter-final clash, with Nigeria’s deadly attacking duo causing mayhem throughout. Prediction: Both Teams To Score