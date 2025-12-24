Hull City defender, Semi Ajayi, has highlighted two key areas the Super Eagles need to improve on, despite their 2-1 victory over Tanzania in the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Super Eagles edged Tanzania 2-1 in their Africa Cup of Nations opener in Morocco on Tuesday night, December 23.

Ajayi played a key role in the Group C clash, scoring Nigeria’s opening goal with a powerful header from an Alex Iwobi cross.

His first goal for the national team capped a commanding defensive display, earning him the Man of the Match award.

Ajayi Speaks On Where To Improve In S’Eagles

Reflecting on the game, Ajayi stressed that the team cannot depend solely on the attackers to find the net during the tournament.

Despite the win, the former Arsenal player acknowledged that there is still work to be done ahead of their next Group C clash against Tunisia.

He highlighted the importance of the Super Eagles becoming more clinical in finishing matches and securing results earlier to avoid tense finales.

“There are a few things that we can improve on, but also a lot of positives that we can take from the game as well,” Ajayi explained.