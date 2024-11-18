AFCON 2025: S’Eagles Want Maximum Points Against Rwanda – Troost-Ekong

Share

Super Eagles of Nigeria captain, William Troost-Ekong has said they will not take the clash with Rwanda lightly despite already securing qualification to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The three-time African champions will host the Amavubi in their final qualifying game at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Monday, November 18, 2024.

The Super Eagles are unbeaten in the qualifying series with three wins and two draws.

Troost-Ekong claimed they intended to make the fans happy by finishing the qualifiers with another win.

“We’re not taking this game lightly, we want to be the best team in Africa,” he told reporters in Uyo.

“We want to win the game to make the fans happy. It’s an opportunity to impress at home.”

