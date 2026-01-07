Super Eagles Threaten Training Boycott Ahead Of Algeria

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are reportedly considering a training boycott amid growing frustration over unpaid win bonuses.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have been hit by a fresh off-field issue at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after reports revealed that players and coaching staff are still awaiting promised win bonuses.

The situation surfaced just days after Nigeria’s convincing 4–0 victory over Mozambique in the Round of 16.

Players Demand Outstanding Match Bonuses

According to sports journalist Olúwashínà Okeleji, the squad is awaiting payment for bonuses accrued from victories against Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, and Mozambique.

“Players and coaching staff of #Nigeria are waiting on #AFCON2025 bonus payments.

Win bonuses from four matches – vs Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda & Mozambique – have yet to be received.

Squad remain focus but will NOT train or travel to Marrakech on Thursday if this isn’t resolved,” Oluwaseun posted.