Nigeria’s Super Eagles claimed their ninth Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) bronze medal after a thrilling 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Egypt at Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali emerged as the hero, saving penalties from Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush to secure the win.

His performance earned him the Man of the Match award and was pivotal in extending Nigeria’s record as the team with the most AFCON bronze medals.

The third-place finish comes with a significant financial reward.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced that Nigeria will receive $2.5 million for their bronze medal performance, the same amount awarded to Egypt.

Additionally, each member of the squad will be awarded a bronze medal, honoring their contribution to the tournament.

While Nigeria celebrates, attention now turns to the AFCON 2025 final between Morocco and Senegal.

The winner of the final will receive $10 million, with the runner-up taking home $4 million.

AFCON 2025 Prize Money Overview

Winner: $10 million

Runner-up: $4 million

Semi-finalists (third place): $2.5 million

Quarter-finalists: $1.3 million

Round of 16: $800,000

Best third-placed teams: $700,000

Fourth place in each group: $500,000

The Super Eagles’ victory was highlighted by composure under pressure in the shootout. Akor Adams, Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi, and Ademola Lookman successfully converted their penalties, while Fisayo Dele-Bashiru missed Nigeria’s first attempt.

With their bronze medal win, Nigeria not only adds to their AFCON history but also secures a substantial reward for their exceptional performance.