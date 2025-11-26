Nigeria’s bid to win the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco has received a major setback, with young Super Eagles defender Benjamin Fredrick ruled out of the tournament.
New Telegraph reports that 21-year-old Nigerian defender Benjamin Fredrick has been ruled out of competing due to injury on Tuesday, November 25.
With less than a month left to the tournament in Morocco, Nigeria has been denied the services of what many have called the Super Eagles’ best defender at the moment.
A Heartbreaking Absence For Nigeria’s Emerging Defensive Leader
The Brentford centre-back, who is on loan at Belgian side Dender, suffered the injury during training on Friday and is not expected to recover before the tournament ends, according to journalist Shina Oludare.
Fredrick’s injury comes at the worst possible time for Nigeria, especially given the rapid rise that had positioned him as a game-changing figure for AFCON 2025.
The 21-year-old has started Nigeria’s last six matches under coach Eric Chelle, seamlessly anchoring the defence with a maturity far beyond his age.
From playing on the dusty pitches of Kaduna to honing his talent at the Simoiben Football Academy founded by Moses Simon, Fredrick’s rise has been truly extraordinary.
His journey through the NNL laid the groundwork for his breakthrough with Nigeria’s U-20 team, where he played every minute en route to a bronze medal at the 2023 U-20 AFCON and a World Cup quarter-final run. After earning a permanent move to Brentford in 2024 and being named the club’s U-21 Players’ Player of the Year, his loan to Dender in 2025 was designed to give him more minutes.
Why Fredrick’s Absence Changes Everything For AFCON 2025
Fredrick had been widely regarded as Nigeria’s most in-form defender heading into Morocco, thanks to a blend of versatility, composure and tactical intelligence that offered Chelle rare flexibility at the back.
Comfortable as a centre-back and capable as a right-back or even a defensive midfielder, he provided the team with multiple solutions in one player.
Captain William Troost-Ekong had already hailed him as “the future” of Nigeria’s defence, while his performances in recent World Cup qualifiers, including a Man of the Match display against Gabon, where he shut down Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Denis Bouanga, only helped grow his growing reputation.
Standing at 1.87m with impressive pace and aerial dominance, he embodied the modern defender Nigeria has long lacked.
His injury now forces Chelle to rethink both structure and personnel at a tournament where defensive solidity is non-negotiable.