November 26, 2025
AFCON 2025: S’Eagles Suffer Big Setback As Fredrick Out On Injury Spell

Nigeria’s bid to win the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco has received a major setback, with young Super Eagles defender Benjamin Fredrick ruled out of the tournament.

New Telegraph reports that 21-year-old Nigerian defender Benjamin Fredrick has been ruled out of competing due to injury on Tuesday, November 25.

With less than a month left to the tournament in Morocco, Nigeria has been denied the services of what many have called the Super Eagles’ best defender at the moment.

Benjamin Fredrick

A Heartbreaking Absence For Nigeria’s Emerging Defensive Leader

The Brentford centre-back, who is on loan at Belgian side Dender, suffered the injury during training on Friday and is not expected to recover before the tournament ends, according to journalist Shina Oludare.

