Nigeria’s Super Eagles will take on Egypt’s Pharaohs in the third-place match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following their respective defeats in the semi-finals of the tournament.

The Nigerian side saw their hopes of reaching the final dashed after a narrow loss to host nation Morocco, who secured victory to book a place in the championship match.

Earlier, Egypt were knocked out by reigning champions Senegal, with Sadio Mané’s decisive strike sealing the Teranga Lions’ progression.

With the final now set between Morocco and Senegal, both semi-final losers will turn their attention to the playoff for third place.

Nigeria and Egypt are scheduled to meet on Saturday, January 17, 2026, at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca.

Although the Super Eagles fell short of another AFCON final appearance, the third-place encounter offers them a chance to add to their medal collection and end the tournament on a positive note.

Egypt, equally disappointed by their semi-final exit, will also be aiming to secure a consolation victory.

Meanwhile, the AFCON 2025 final will be played on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, where Morocco will face Senegal in a high-stakes battle for continental glory.