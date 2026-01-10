AFCON 2025: S’Eagles Retain Unchanged Line-Up For Quarter-Final Clash Against Algeria

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Saturday field an unchanged starting line-up for their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-final encounter against Algeria, as head coach Eric Chelle sticks with the same team that thrashed Mozambique 4–0 in the round of 16.

Coach Chelle has retained faith in his attacking trio of Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen, and Akor Adams, a front line that has accounted for nine goals so far in the tournament.

Lookman, currently the second-highest goalscorer and leading assist provider at AFCON 2025, once again leads the Eagles’ offensive threat.

Osimhen keeps his place in the starting XI despite controversy surrounding his emotional outburst during the last match, where he reportedly demanded to be substituted and declined to join teammates after the final whistle.

The incident generated reactions among Nigerian fans, with some calling for disciplinary action, but the technical crew has opted for continuity ahead of the crucial fixture.

In midfield, Wilfred Ndidi, who captains the side, will partner Frank Onyeka to shield playmaker Alex Iwobi, while the defence remains anchored by Calvin Bassey, who is one yellow card away from suspension.

The Super Eagles are set up in a familiar 4-3-3 formation, with Stanley Nwabali continuing in goal after recording his first clean sheet of the tournament against Mozambique.

The quarter-final match comes amid off-field tensions, as the team recently protested unpaid allowances and reportedly threatened to boycott their journey to Marrakech before the issue was resolved.

Nigeria and Algeria will face off at 5:00 pm Nigerian time at the Grand Stade de Marrakech, with the winner set to meet Morocco in the semi-finals.

The Super Eagles starting XI features Stanley Nwabali in goal, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi, and Bruno Onyeamaechi in defence, Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, and Alex Iwobi in midfield, with Ademola Lookman, Akor Adams, and Victor Osimhen leading the attack.