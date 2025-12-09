Uganda will spend 11 days in Morocco, during which they are set to play two international friendly matches as part of their buildup to the continental tournament.
The camp, according to team officials, is designed to put the squad in optimal condition ahead of one of the toughest groups in the tournament.
Uganda have been placed in Group C, where they will take on Nigeria, Tunisia, and regional rivals Tanzania — a tough path that presents a serious test for Paul Put’s squad.
The Cranes will kick off their campaign against Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles on Tuesday, December 23, at the Complexe Sportif de Fès.