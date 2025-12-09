New Telegraph

  3. AFCON 2025: S’Eagles’…

AFCON 2025: S’Eagles’ Opponents Touch Down In Morocco

Uganda Players Arrival

Uganda’s national team has arrived in Casablanca for an 11-day training camp ahead of the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Cranes will play a series of friendly matches as they prepare to take on Nigeria, Tunisia, and Tanzania in Group C.

Uganda’s national football team, the Cranes, have officially arrived in Casablanca, Morocco, to commence the final phase of their preparations for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

A delegation of 17 players, technical crew and officials departed Entebbe International Airport late Sunday night and landed in Morocco on Monday morning. The remaining players are expected to join the camp later in the week.

Training Camp And Friendlies Planned

Uganda will spend 11 days in Morocco, during which they are set to play two international friendly matches as part of their buildup to the continental tournament.

The camp, according to team officials, is designed to put the squad in optimal condition ahead of one of the toughest groups in the tournament.

Uganda have been placed in Group C, where they will take on Nigeria, Tunisia, and regional rivals Tanzania — a tough path that presents a serious test for Paul Put’s squad.

The Cranes will kick off their campaign against Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles on Tuesday, December 23, at the Complexe Sportif de Fès.

