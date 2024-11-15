AFCON 2025: S’Eagles Lucky To Get Draw – Rohr

Share

The Head Coach of Benin Republic, Gernot Rohr, has said Super Eagles of Nigeria were lucky to claim a draw against his team.

Both countries played out a 1-1 draw in their penultimate 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier on Thursday night.

Mohamed Tijani’s goal had given the Beninoise the lead in the 16th minute, before Victor Osimhen’s drew the game level in the 81st minute.

READ ALSO:

Speaking after the game, Rohr said: “It was a fair result.

“But we were unlucky, because we had the better chances and organization to win the game.

“Nigeria is not a team that is easy to beat. But if we had taken the chances we had with scores at 1-0, maybe the result would have been different.”

Share

Please follow and like us: